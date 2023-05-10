Boden Liljedahl

Cheyenne East senior Boden Liljedahl serves during the Lady Thunderbirds’ victory Oct. 6, at the Central Fieldhouse.

CHEYENNE — Most high school athletes hope to get the opportunity to play one sport in college.

Boden Liljedahl had her choice of volleyball or basketball. It was a decision the Cheyenne East senior agonized over. Ultimately, the decision made itself.


Jeremiah Johnke is the WyoSports editor. He can be reached at jjohnke@wyosports.net or 307-633-3137. Follow him on Twitter at @jjohnke.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus