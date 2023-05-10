CHEYENNE — Most high school athletes hope to get the opportunity to play one sport in college.
Boden Liljedahl had her choice of volleyball or basketball. It was a decision the Cheyenne East senior agonized over. Ultimately, the decision made itself.
“I kind of excelled in volleyball my sophomore year and came to love that environment and what I was doing,” Liljedahl said. “I would go home and want more of it. Sometimes, with basketball, I’d be tired and worn out and not want to go the next day, but I’d push through.
“I’m more excited to get up and play volleyball. I’m hungry for more and eager to learn. I still love basketball, but I feel done with it.”
That’s part of the reason Liljedahl chose to sign a national letter of intent to play volleyball at Eastern Wyoming College in Torrington.
The 5-foot-6 Liljedahl was a three-time All-Class 4A selection in both basketball and volleyball. She also had the distinction of being a three-time 4A defensive player of the year on the volleyball court.
Liljedahl’s volleyball recruiting options increased after she made it clear that’s the sport she wanted to play in college. Lancers coach Judd Wisener was a big part of why she inked with Eastern Wyoming.
“I love his energy and being around him, and I want to learn from him and to grow as a volleyball player,” Liljedahl said. “He introduced me to one of their best passers, and she was phenomenal — very outgoing and someone who seemed like a great athlete and person to be around.
“She reminded me of who I want to be and who I want to play with.”
Liljedahl set East records for single-season and career passing percentage at 2.57 and 2.51, respectively. A perfect passing mark in volleyball is a 3.0. Liljedahl notched 533 digs this past season, which also set an East record.
The previous marks were held by Sydney Montoya, who — like Liljedahl — was a three-time state defensive player of the year. Lady Thunderbirds coach Nicole Quigley expected Montoya’s records to last much longer than just six seasons, which is a testament to Liljedahl’s talent.
“(Liljedahl’s) work ethic for the past four years has been off the charts, and that’s why she has earned what she’s gotten the past four years,” the coach said. “I didn’t think (Montoya’s records) would ever be broken, but she really dedicated herself in the gym.
“She is a perfect example of great character and positive leadership on and off the court.”
Liljedahl is one of just 14 East seniors with a 4.0 grade-point average. Her weighted GPA is beyond a 4.0, and Liljedahl also is part of the school’s International Baccalaureate program.
Aspiring to a career as a surgeon, she plans to get basic coursework out of the way at EWC before transferring to a four-year school during spring of her sophomore year.
“They’ll have me on a pathway with classes that I’ll need at a four-year school,” Liljedahl said. “I’m also taking tests here to see if I can test out of classes like chemistry and get those credits out of the way in college.
“My goal is to be at my next school for spring practice my sophomore year so I can get comfortable with that level and my new teammates there.”