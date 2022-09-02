CHEYENNE – Chad Goff knew he had to find a place on the field for Drew Jackson last season.
The Cheyenne East football coach knew Jackson could help his team, but he didn’t want to put the then-sophomore at his natural position.
“We already had Cade (Pugh) coming back at running back, but I’m also not a fan of throwing a sophomore in the backfield and having him take all those hits from seniors,” Goff said. “We put him out wide, let him get comfortable in space and let him grow.”
Jackson flourished as a slot receiver, catching 29 passes for 541 yards and three touchdowns to help the Thunderbirds go 8-3 and advance to the Class 4A semifinals. Pugh graduated after rushing for 1,016 yards and 14 touchdowns, leaving a hole in East’s backfield.
The T-Birds will be just fine running the football, if what Jackson did during East’s season-opening 47-28 victory over Campbell County is any indication.
The junior gained 100 yards and scored a touchdown on 10 carries. He also snared five passes for another 109 yards. If that wasn’t enough, Jackson recorded five solo tackles and nabbed an interception.
Nearly all of his yards came during a first half that saw East roll to a 40-0 lead. The T-Birds starters played just one series during the second half.
“He looked really good,” Goff said. “Drew just does things at running back that you can tell he’s a natural at the position. Some of that stuff is not coached. It’s him being an athlete.
“He caught the ball well out of the backfield, hit holes well, found creases and did a lot of really good things.”
To Jackson, returning to running was just like riding a bike.
“It felt really normal. It felt good,” Jackson said. “I had to remind myself about keeping the ball high and tight when you’re running through a hole. Ball security was the biggest thing I had to remind myself about when it came to knocking off the rust.”
Jackson’s return to the backfield started last December, Goff said.
“As a coach, you sit down and start evaluating what you have coming back and where you can put kids to help your team and help them be the best they can be,” he said. “That move was obvious. We didn’t have to weigh it out. It was a really simple choice.
“I know (Jackson) and what he can do at running back. I’ve seen him do some amazing things athletically since he was in the second grade. He played on the same traveling team with my son, Gavin, so I know what type of athlete he is and what he brings to the game with the ball in his hands.”
Jackson was listed as 5-foot-11, 150 pounds on East’s 2021 roster. He felt good about his build, but knew he would likely need to add weight to withstand the shots he was likely to take this fall. He currently checks in at 6-0, 160.
“I lifted really hard and tried to eat a little bit more to put on some weight,” Jackson said. “I know that muscle’s going to help, but I also have to stay small when I’m running through holes.”
Jackson has always been a threat both running with the football and catching it out of the backfield. However, his season at receiver has only made him more dangerous as a receiving threat.
“There were plays at receiver last year where I’d just go find a soft spot in the zone,” Jackson said. “I can take that experience with me and use it when I’m coming out of the backfield.”
Jeremiah Johnke is the WyoSports editor.