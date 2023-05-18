Cheyenne East first baseman Emily Schlagel looks to throw to first base after fielding a bunt during a varsity softball game against Cheyenne South Thursday, May 13, 2021, at the Cheyenne Junior Baseball Complex. East defeated South 4-3.
Cheyenne East senior Emily Schlagel (16) bunts during a softball game at the Cheyenne Junior League Baseball Complex in on Wednesday, April 26, 2023.
Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
CHEYENNE — Emily Schlagel views every time she steps foot on a softball diamond as a gift.
The Cheyenne East senior has suffered from hip dysplasia, and has had four surgeries to correct a torn right hip labrum over the course of her athletic life. The recovery time for each surgery is seven months.
Schlagel is set for another surgery to fix a torn hip labrum this year. This time, it’s the left hip that’s the issue. She also has two other surgeries on the docket because of her hip dyslpasia and femoral anteversion.
“I’ve had to learn my limits in terms of how hard I can go,” Schlagel said. “I try to go lighter in practice so I can give my 100% in games.
“I’ve also gotten injections to help with the pain, but mostly I’m pushing through it because this is my last season of softball.”
Schlagel has been a fixture in the Lady Thunderbirds’ lineup the past three seasons. Primarily, she has manned first base and used her lengthy arms to keep errant throws off the fence or to help an infielder’s throw arrive a crucial fraction of a second before the runner.
“We call her ‘Stretch’ for a reason,” East coach Adam Galicia joked. “Her arms are really long, and she is really good a grabbing higher throws. She just reaches up and gets them.”
Schlagel grew up playing third base, and didn’t move to first until high school. She has learned to love that position.
“I’m a lot more involved because I get the ball on almost every play,” Schlagel said. “I like being able to stop the ball if there’s a bad throw. That’s a great feeling, and definitely my favorite part of playing first.”
Schlagel also has impressed Galicia with her work ethic and generally positive demeanor.
“Even with all of her hip injuries and hip pain, she doesn’t complain,” he said. “She gets out on the field and works her butt off, even though she’s physically limited.”
Schlagel’s most recent hip injury occurred late last year. She would be well on her way to recovered if she’d had it repaired shortly after suffering the injury. However, that would have cost her this season.
“I wanted to play one last season,” Schlagel said.
Schlagel has batted .306 (15-for-49) to help the T-Birds post an 18-5 record entering today’s state tournament matchup with Green River. That contest starts at 2 p.m. at the Energy Capital Sports Complex in Gillette.
Schlagel has also posted a double, two home runs and 15 RBI. One of those home runs was a two-run shot that gave East a 3-0 lead during a 6-2 win April 14 at Thunder Basin. That game helped changed Schlagel’s approach at the plate.
“I just wasn’t hitting, and I was in my head a lot,” she said. “I wasn’t hitting very well at the start of the season, but I’ve started thinking that I have nothing to lose.
“So, I go up there and don’t stress about my at-bats anymore. I don’t really care if I strike out, as long as I know I gave 100% during my at-bat.”
Schlagel was 0-for-9 on the season leading into that contest.
“(Schlagel) is a quiet, steady player who comes up with timely hits,” Galicia said. “She had that big home run up in Gillette, and then had a big single that cleared the bases. She has quietly helped us get to where we’re at.”
