CHEYENNE — Emmaray Van Dell wouldn’t know what to do with herself if she had downtime.
Finding a classmate as busy or as involved as the Cheyenne East senior would be a tall task. Van Dell is a four-time all-state cheerleader, a two-time all-state dancer, a multiple time top-three finisher at the Wyoming High School Activities Association’s state drama competition and recently placed fourth at the inaugural girls wrestling state tournament.
“It’s a lot, but I enjoy it,” Van Dell said. “You only have a short time in high school, so I’m trying to get the most out of it I can. I enjoy all of the things I’m involved in, and the people I’ve gotten to know through them.
“I’m a pretty shy person in class, but I always have friends in my classes because of all the different areas I’m involved in. That’s nice.”
Van Dell will cap her prep cheer career at the Wyoming state spirit competition today in Casper. That event was originally slated for Jan. 29, but inclement weather and unsafe travel conditions forced the WHSAA to postpone it.
Van Dell started dancing at Act Two Studios when she was 2 years old.
She became part of that studio’s competitive team when she was 6. Dance has taken her around the world, and through it, she developed a love of performing.
“Dance has made me the person I am today,” Van Dell said. “I like stepping out on the dance floor or mat and having everyone go silent when you perform and then cheer at the end. Performing has given me an outlet to deal with things I’ve dealt with.”
East cheer and dance coach Emili Brooksmith has watched Van Dell juggle all her activities over the past four years, and still isn’t sure how she has managed it so well.
“She comes in, leaves everything at the door and works hard at what she’s doing in that moment,” Brooksmith said. “She’s a strong base for our team, works hard in the weight room and does gymnastics outside of practice to improve her tumbling.
“She’s an excellent performer, who’s always smiling and uses her eyes to try to hit the crowd in every single aspect of where they’re sitting.”
Van Dell competed in indoor track as a sophomore and junior, but decided to wrestle because it gave her an opportunity to try something new while spending more time with her brother, Hayden, before she leaves for college. She also got to spend time with her good friend and fellow cheerleader Elizabeth Grube.
Grube wrestled in junior high, and helped give Van Dell an accurate picture of what to expect. She also was Van Dell’s regular practice partner.
“I wanted a new experience, and I really didn’t care if I won or lost,” Van Dell said. “I wanted to say I went out there and tried something new and different.
“(Grube) really explained things to me slowly and helped me learn a lot. If it wasn’t for her, I wouldn’t have done as well as I did this season.”
Van Dell wasn’t able to dedicate herself to wrestling until the latter half of the season. She opened the state tournament with a pair of pins before falling in the semifinals. Van Dell rebounded the next day with another pin before losing in the third-place match.
“I didn’t go to many tournaments during the season; I was mostly a dual wrestler,” Van Dell said. “I hadn’t seen or competed against a lot of the girls there, and I was wrestling at a lower weight than I had all season. It was one of the best experiences of my life. It’s going to be one of my best memories when I look back on my senior year.
“I’m really glad (the WHSAA) decided to sanction it so girls like myself could try it before we graduated.”
East wrestling coach Thad Trujillo described Van Dell as a quick learner.
“She grew a lot over the course of the season, but especially the last couple weeks,” he said. “I couldn’t believe how much natural ability she has, and how sharp she is. She would learn a move and then go out and try it in the match right away.
“She wrestled some really tough matches at state, and placing showed how much she grew during the season. Her smile after winning her first match at state was priceless, and something I won’t forget any time soon.”
Van Dell, who is a National Honor Society member, plans to cheer in college while studying civil and architectural engineering. Her work as a set and lighting designer for East’s drama productions sparked her interest in architecture.
“I wanted to work in sports medicine before because I felt like I was always hurt, and I wanted to know how to prevent and treat my injuries,” she said. “Then I got involved in designing sets for theater, and everything changed. I fell in love with it, and it got me interested in engineering.”