CHEYENNE – Gavyn Aumiller had heard about Shrine Bowl week from former teammates and his older brother, Chance, who played in the 2020 edition of the all-star charity football game.
The Cheyenne East lineman had heard about the rivalries set aside, friendships made and the impact of interacting with children being treated in the Shriner’s Hospital for Children in Salt Lake City.
Aumiller thought he knew what to expect from the experience. What he has seen this week exceeded those expectations.
“This week has been out of this world, to be honest,” Aumiller said. “I’ve met a lot of great people, learned new ways to do things and been able to go up against the best of the best from this state.
“I used to hate going up against Colton Carlsen from Rock Springs because I knew I was going to have to throw everything I had at him to keep him out of our backfield. It turns out he’s a great guy, who’s really a lot of fun to be around.”
The 49th Wyoming Shrine Bowl kicks off at 2 p.m. today at Cheney Alumni Field on the campus of Natrona County High in Casper. Proceeds from the game and events held in conjunction to it benefit Shriner’s Children’s Hospitals.
Aumiller is one of six Laramie County athletes suiting up for the South squad. The others are East’s Cade Pugh and Kaleb Romero, Cheyenne Central’s Eli Castillo, Cheyenne South’s Braeden Hughes and Burns’ Cody Winslow. Rock Springs coach Mark Lenhardt – a Central graduate, who played in the 2000 Shrine Bowl – is the South’s head coach.
The South team rallied for an overtime win last season, snapping the North’s 11-game winning streak. There was a 3-3 tie mixed into that run in 2009, while the 2020 contest was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The event’s motto is “Strong legs run so weak legs may walk.” The charitable component has been most impactful to Aumiller.
“We talked to the kids, heard their stories, how old they are, what grade they’re in, the things they like to do and the plans they have for when they get out of the hospital,” he said. “Talking to them made me really grateful to be able to do something like playing in this game.”
Aumiller started at left guard and rotated in at nose tackle and defensive tackle for a Thunderbirds squad that went 8-3 and advanced to the Class 4A semifinals.
“For his size, he’s a really athletic kid who is capable of doing a lot of things,” East coach Chad Goff said of Aumiller. “When kids were messing around before practice, he was throwing the ball and catching it on the move. I’ve seen him play basketball, and he’s not terrible at that.
“He’s one of those kids who grew up in the park playing games with his family. That helped him become athletic and quick. Within a 10-yard area, he can do a lot of things with his body because of that quickness. It’s really made him successful in the trenches.”
Aumiller was runner-up in the 285-pound weight class at the Class 4A state wrestling tournament in February. T-Birds wrestling coach Thad Trujillo also raved about his quickness. Aumiller is aware of its benefits.
“My footwork is pretty good, which has made it easier for me to pick up defensive linemen,” he said. “You have to have fast feet to stay in front of them and keep them out of your backfield.
“My siblings and I were always out playing football, basketball and baseball. You name it, and we were playing it. We were always doing something, and that really helped my footwork.”
Aumiller’s gifts are more than physical. He also was one of the best players on the roster when it came to understandings schemes, and why East was doing things a certain way, Goff said.
“Once he heard it, he understood it,” the coach said. “He never had questions when we were teaching things. He got it the first time, and he understood why we were doing it that way.”
Aumiller credits his older brother and father for helping him develop his football IQ. Chance Aumiller was a two-time all-state wide receiver, and the numbers he posted during his junior and senior campaigns rank high on the state’s all-time lists.
“Chance and my dad were always talking about football and working on different things,” Aumiller said. “They knew a lot, and they taught me a lot.”