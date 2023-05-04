CHEYENNE — Jude Guevara wasn’t sure he wanted to compete in track and field at the collegiate level.
After weighing his options, the Cheyenne East senior decided he couldn’t quite picture his life without competing as a sprinter or jumper. That led him to sign a national letter of intent to compete for NCAA Division II Black Hills State University on Wednesday.
“I have other passions, but this is my biggest passion,” Guevara said. “I needed some time to figure out what I wanted to do. Black Hills really felt like home, and I like their facilities. They’re really good.”
Guevara was second in the 200-meter dash at the Wyoming Class 4A indoor state track and field meet in March, posting a time of 23.10 seconds. He also placed fifth in the 55-meter dash at the same meet (6.79 seconds) and was part of the state championship 4x200-meter relay team.
Guevara also is a standout triple-jumper, placing sixth at the indoor state meet as a sophomore and fifth as a junior.
Outdoors, Guevara was part of an East 4x100 relay team that tied a school record of 42.24.
East indoor track coach Amanda Brinkman said she was happy to see Guevara had chosen to compete in track at the next level.
“In whatever path he takes in track, he’s going to be great, because he is a jack of all trades,” Brinkman said. “He can run, he can jump and do almost anything on the track. If there’s an opportunity for him to run fast, he’s going to take it.
“I can’t wait to see what he does in college because he’s going to shine. Black Hills is a great fit for him.”
Brinkman said she got to know Guevara when he played basketball with her son, Ethan, in junior high. She also watched Guevara follow his older brother, Kaliff, around. Kaliff — a sophomore jumper at the University of Wyoming — was in attendance at Wednesday afternoon’s signing. Jude called him one of his biggest influences.
“I really didn’t like running when I first came to it, but he was so good, and I wanted to be just like him,” said Jude, who will study psychology at Black Hills. “That motivated me to keep working hard and helped make me the person and athlete I am today.”
Woods commits to UW club hockey
Senior Zoey Brown announced her commitment to play for the University of Wyoming women’s club hockey team Wednesday at East.
Brown was the Cheyenne Capitals under-19 girls hockey team’s second-leading scorer this season, posting 21 points. She netted four goals and dished out 17 assists to help Cheyenne post a 10-8-4 overall record. Brown’s assists were a team-high.
Brown also has been part of Team Wyoming, where she tallied 14 points.
