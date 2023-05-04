CHEYENNE — Jude Guevara wasn’t sure he wanted to compete in track and field at the collegiate level.

After weighing his options, the Cheyenne East senior decided he couldn’t quite picture his life without competing as a sprinter or jumper. That led him to sign a national letter of intent to compete for NCAA Division II Black Hills State University on Wednesday.


Jeremiah Johnke is the WyoSports editor. He can be reached at jjohnke@wyosports.net or 307-633-3137. Follow him on Twitter at @jjohnke.

