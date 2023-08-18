Cheyenne East sophomore Lucas Steveson poses for a portrait at Okie Blanchard Stadium in Cheyenne on Thursday. The runner’s signature move is to throw off his sunglasses as he enters “hyperdrive” toward the end of the race. Once he crosses the finish line, Steveson begins the walk back to retrieve them.
Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Cheyenne East’s Lucas Steveson finishes the final leg of the 1600-meter sprint relay during the State Indoor Tack and Field Championships at the Campbell County Recreation Center in Gillette.
CHEYENNE – Running varsity cross-country as a freshman was an eye-opening experience for Lucas Steveson.
The furthest the Cheyenne East sophomore had raced prior to last fall was the 2.4-kilometer distance of junior high races. His first 5-kilometer race was the Thunderbirds’ fundraiser, and he crossed the finish line in more than 19 minutes, 30 seconds.
“It’s a lot different pacing, but we have good coaches here who started us easy and got us into the harder distances and speeds,” Steveson said. “They helped me catch up.”
Steveson got progressively better over the course of his freshman campaign. The high point was when he clocked a personal-best time of 17:03.8 to finish 14th at the Leroy Sprague Invitational.
He followed that with all-conference honors by placing 10th at the Class 4A East meet. Stevenson was East’s top finisher at the state meet, crossing the finish line in 17:55.5, which was good enough for 41st.
This fall, Steveson is looking for even more growth.
“I’ve been able to prepare differently because I know how it feels now,” he said.
Steveson gave a clear idea of his personality fairly early, East coach Rebecca Fournier said.
“Right away, he was asking about school records, wanting to know what it took to be varsity and saying he wants to run in college,” she said. “He came in highly motivated, but unsure of where he fit on our team.
“He hung back in the pack on varsity for a while until he got the confidence to get up front. After that, he just grew and blossomed. He started challenging everyone to come with him, and that was really valuable for our team.”
Steveson’s 10th-place finish at the East Regional was his only top-10 of the season, but Fournier could tell it gave him an injection of confidence. One he struggled to carry into the indoor track season.
The realization he had while warming up during the invitation-only Simplot Games in Pocatello, Idaho, helped his change become permanent.
“Simplot is such a big meet, and I was so nervous when I started running laps around the track and outside to warm up,” Steveson said. “It just hit me and I thought, ‘You know what? I got to this meet as a freshman and that’s pretty cool.’
“From that point, I was able to forget how big of a meet it was and enjoy it.”
Steveson went on to place fifth in the freshman boys mile at Simplot with a personal-best time of 4:49.79.
“He was disappointed he didn’t run well in the prelims and he thought he could do better,” Fournier said. “When he got that chance by qualifying for the finals, he was fearless and pushed it. He led for a lot of that race.
“He pushed the pace to see what he was capable of without worrying about anyone around him. He learned that if he goes for it and throws caution to the wind he can achieve a lot.”
At 6-foor-2, Steveson covers a lot of ground with each stride. He spent the indoor and outdoor track seasons working on turnover to get faster. Not all of the lessons he learned during his rookie campaign were physical. He took a mental lesson from teammate Aden Zwonitzer’s grandfather.
“He yelled at me in the middle of one race and told me to smile,” Steveson said. “I did it, and it seemed to work. Even if it doesn’t look like I’m smiling in races, I probably am. If I’m focusing on smiling, I’m not focusing on how much I hurt.
“I used to feel side stitches and that sort of thing, but it hasn’t been an issue. Running in a mental game, and smiling helps.”
