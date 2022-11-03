CHEYENNE – Nicole Quigley isn’t surprised by how Makinzie Robbins has played in the latter stages of this volleyball season.
The Cheyenne East coach always thought Robbins was capable of being a potent hitter, if she built some confidence and could get some balls to fall.
“She’s always had the ability to do it, but she never figured out how to do it consistently,” Quigley said. “She’s slowly gotten into a position where she’s one of the top hitters on our team. She can have a massive impact for us.”
Robbins has 110 kills in just 68 sets played this season. She posted a career-high 14 kills to help the Lady Thunderbirds beat Thunder Basin 3-2 in the semifinals of the Class 4A East Regional. That win punched East’s ticket to the state tournament. She added 12 kills during a 3-1 win over Laramie in the regional final. That was Robbins’ second-best kills total.
She hit .545 against Laramie and .522 against Thunder Basin, which were consecutive career-highs. Robbins posted career highs in kills in four consecutive matches leading into the Laramie match.
East (20-11) opens the 4A state tournament against West No. 3 Star Valley (25-10) at 7:30 tonight.
Robbins knew she was battling for playing time entering this season, and made a concerted effort to get extra reps before and after practice so she could get up to speed.
“I worked with a lot of different people on the team to improve and get to this point,” Robbins said. “They’re so helpful, and they bring you up. Sitting on the bench for two years helped me see how varsity plays and the level of competition.”
Those efforts helped Robbins play better and earned her more court time. Being a left-hander also makes her unique among hitters.
“It’s different when you go up against a lefty,” East senior middle blocker Elysiana Fonseca said. “You’re used to having a right-handed hitter to block, so you set up on their right hand. That mean you’re off against left-handers and leaving them space to hit.
“They can go down the line or around you, because you’re not lined up. You have to take note of it and change.”
Robbins is used to being able to take advantage of unsuspecting defenses early.
“They don’t know where to set up the block, so they give me some good angles to hit from,” she said. “It takes teams a bit to figure it out, but they’re still not quite sure how to make that work.”
East’s setters also have to keep Robbins’ dominant hand in mind. The sets go across her body when she’s playing on the outside – or left side – of the net. That leaves her to contend with the out-of-bounds antennae stretching off the top of the net. When she’s on the right side, sets go directly to her hand, and she has the entire court to hit to.
“We don’t push the ball to the outside much, because those balls are harder for her to get to,” Quigley said. “She’s done a great job of adjusting to those sets, regardless of where she’s at.”
Robbins being a left-hander isn’t the only thing that makes her unique in modern prep sports. Her first regular varsity playing time didn’t come until her senior year, yet she saw it through, continuing to work until her time arrived.
“I came back because of my teammates,” she said. “I know a lot of people would have quit if they hadn’t played a lot by their senior years. This team kept me going and wanting to come back.”
Quigley said watching players like Robbins blossom makes coaching special.
“It’s exciting when you have someone like that,” Quigley said. “She’s been with us for four years, she’s a great kid, and she’s worked really hard.
“For her to get the opportunity to play varsity and help this team as a senior is great to see. She’s grown so much for us, even this year.”