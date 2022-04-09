CHEYENNE – Southeast’s Ryan Clapper and Wheatland’s Rodee Brow were neck-and-neck with Cheyenne East junior Marik Cummings during the 100-meter dash at Friday’s Okie Blanchard Invitational.
Brow even appeared to hold a slight lead on Cummings at one point. However, Cummings pulled away over the final few meters and won in 10.79 seconds. Clapper was second (10.83) and Brow third (10.92).
That Cummings was able to win the race late surprised neither him nor East coach Jesse Blunn. Cummings is a notoriously strong finisher, which has had the Thunderbirds coaches excited about his potential since he arrived on campus.
Getting stronger at the start should help Cummings move into the upper echelon of sprinters in Class 4A. It also could help him take down East’s school record of 10.74 seconds.
“At the end of last season, we knew his first and second steps out of the blocks needed to be better,” Blunn said. “We worked on him pushing the track behind him instead of casting his leg out. That’s paid dividends for him, so we’re able to move on to the next thing, which is pushing off both blocks.
“He’s a great finisher, which is why we have to perfect his block starts. If we can get him out of the blocks faster than everybody, he’ll be finishing ahead of everybody.”
Cummings competed in the 100 and 200 at last spring’s state meet. He wasn’t able to make it out of the preliminaries in the 100, but placed eighth in the 200. Cummings also was part of a fourth-place 4x100 relay team and a fifth-place 4x400 squad.
On Friday, Cummings also won the 200 in 22.48 seconds.
He has finished no worse than second in the 100 in any of East’s three meets this season. He also won the 200 the only other time he ran that event this spring. He had the fastest 100 time in 4A entering Friday’s home meet, and improved upon that, despite a slow start.
The T-Birds also have won two of the three relays he has been a part of.
Cummings started working with Blunn on the position of his blocks and fully driving out of them over the summer. They have continued those efforts since the outdoor track season started last month.
Cummings puts his left leg in front of his right in the blocks. He wants to get more push from his right leg.
“It was a little rough at first, but it’s getting better,” Cummings said. “I’ve already seen improvement. I know as long as I keep working hard, I’ll be able to take time off the clock by starting faster. Blunn wants me to jump out with more power.
“During the indoor season, I felt everything Blunn and I worked on was working really well. It showed me that if I keep listening to him, I’m going to get where I want to be at state.”
There is potential for Cummings to move up the podium at May’s state meet. Four of the sprinters who placed ahead of him in the 200 graduated. So did nine sprinters who posted faster 100-meter qualifying times.
Blunn is confident Cummings’ work ethic will carry him to new heights.
“He is one of those kids who never takes reps off,” the coach said. “He does everything full speed. Whatever you tell him to do, he does. He’s earned everything he’s achieving right now.
“He’s a track guy. He loves being out here and getting better, and he does it by outworking everybody. He sets the bar pretty high for our team. Everyone on our team knows he’s our fastest guy, but he is so humble and hard-working.”
Central sweeps Okie Invite titles
The Cheyenne Central girls and boys both won team championships at Friday’s Okie Blanchard Invitational.
Nigeria Wiley-Ramierz won the 100-meter hurdles (15.49 seconds), placed second in the 300 hurdles (51.16) and third in triple jump (34 feet, 5½ inches). She also joined Katie Thomson, Joslyn Siedenburg and Madisyn Baillie on the winning 4x100 relay team (51.37).
Thomson was runner-up in triple jump (34-11) and third in long jump (16-9¾). Baillie took second in the 100 hurdles (16.07) and third in high jump (5-2).
Junior Brinkley Lewis cleared 10-2 to win pole vault, while freshman Karson Tempel won triple jump (35-9¾). Sophomore Emma Hofmeister also placed second in the 1,600 (5 minutes, 45.94 seconds).
The Cheyenne East girls were third, thanks, in part, to wins in the 100, 200 and long jump from sophomore Taliah Morris. She finished the 100 in 12.32, the 200 in 25.48 and posted a long jump mark of 19-2. Morris also joined Nadia Burdett, Bailey Haley and Hannah Romero on the runner-up 4x100 squad (51.83).
The Lady T-Birds 1,600 sprint medley relay team of Romero, Elysiana Fonseca, Ynes Ronnau and Emma Smith won in 4:36.80.
Caydence Eicholtz cleared 9-8 to win pole vault, while Abbie Mickelson was third in shot put (34-4).
Cheyenne South’s quartet of Kaycia Groth, Lexi Taylor, Darby Downham and Rachel Hedum finished second in the girls sprint medley relay (4:53.19).
Burns senior Emma Gonzalez won the 1,600 (5:40.17) and placed second in the 800 (2:30.37).
Central’s boys got wins from junior Richard Prescott in the 110 hurdles (15.28), 300 hurdles (41.59), long jump (21-9¼) and triple jump (44-9½).
The Indians’ quartet of Dylan Teasley, Jacob Silvas, Eric Ross and Bridger Brokaw won the 4x400 (3:35.32). Brokaw joined Will Barrington, Tucker Martino and Zan Read on the winning 4x800 relay team (8:57.16).
Teasley also placed second in the 400 (53.81), while TaVion Taylor-Byrd (high jump) and Hadyn Fleming (discus) also captured second in events.
The East boys placed second. In addition to Cummings’ two wins, the T-Birds had Garet Schlabs win the 400 (53.39) and Connor Parks take first in the 3,200 (11:04.77). Jacob Olson was second in the 3,200 (11:18.98).
Arthur Carrillo heaved the shot put 44-11 to take second.
The Burns boys had senior Jackson Kirkbride take second in triple jump (42-5¼). Kirkbride also joined Jaspur Nusbaum, Spencer Smith and Cooper Lakin on the runner-up 4x400 team (3:43.34). Kirkbride, Lakin, Smith and Conor Manlove took second in the 1,600 sprint medley relay (3:52.37).
The Broncs’ 4x800 team of Dylan Ashworth, Cody Piasecki, Mason Medley and Carter David placed second with a time of 10:07.37.