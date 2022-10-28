CHEYENNE – Colby Olson and Kolbe Dierks have followed similar paths to success on No. 2-ranked Cheyenne East’s defense.
The juniors both started in different positions than the ones they’re shining at for the Thunderbirds (8-1), who open the Class 4A playoffs by hosting Rock Springs (3-6) at 6 tonight.
Dierks has moved around between inside and outside linebacker, and ranks eighth in the state in defensive points per game at 13.3. Olson is ninth in the 4A defensive points rankings at 12.9 per game.
Olson grew up playing linebacker, but was moved to defensive tackle when East became thin at that position midway through last season. He was less than enthused about the move, but has come to embrace it.
“They were trying a lot of guys on the D-line, and I ended up being successful,” said Olson, who also has played nose tackle this season. “I was a little sad about moving down to D-line at first because I didn’t think I was going to be in on as many tackles.
“But I’m having a lot of fun playing there now. I have less pressure on me because I don’t have to drop into coverage. It’s a lot more simple.”
Olson has still found himself in on plenty of tackles. He has 66 (20 solo and 10 for loss). He also has posted four quarterback sacks and a pass breakup.
“He is so fast and keeps his pad level so low that he’s hard to block,” East coach Chad Goff said. “He is fast enough to get around the edge, but he also keeps his pads so low that he can get through on the inside.”
Olson is a weapon for the T-Birds beyond what he does on the defensive line. He also is East’s starting punter and kicker for kickoffs. His 40.8 yards per punt is tops in 4A, while 47.6 average on kickoffs is eighth in the state.
“When I first start playing football, I was the kicker for our pee wee team,” Olson said. “I liked it, kept doing it and ended up being pretty good at it.”
Goff said Olson hammers the ball and changes field position for East.
“He does whatever he can for the team, and doesn’t pout about it,” Goff said. “He just embraces what we ask him to do and does a great job at it.”
He also gives the T-Birds a sure-handed tackler in kickoff coverage, Dierks said.
“I think a lot of teams think they don’t have to worry about the kicker, but Colby Olson isn’t afraid to hit people,” Dierks said.
Dierks has played inside linebacker most of his career, but moved to the outside while East was prepping for summer camp. He was playing that position during the T-Birds’ visit to Chadron State College’s team camp. Dierks had to leave that event to fulfill some baseball obligations when he heard about senior Caleb Ruff suffering a broken leg.
That injury forced Dierks to move back inside. He has responded with 67 tackles (23 solo and six for loss). He also has a sack, an interception and a pair of pass breakups.
“The inside backers kind of have to be a captain on defense,” Dierks said. “I work with Ethan (Brinkman) to get people in the right spot. I have to know what the other teams like to run and that sort of thing. I’m always asking (defensive coordinator Steve) Hesford what I can do better. It’s a constant learning experience.”
Goff describes both Dierks and Olson as tenacious players with high motors.
“They’ve both had a great year for us, and their energy is so good because they’re playing one side of the ball,” Goff said. “They get the opportunity to be fresh every series. They do such a good job, and they’re relentless at how they do it. Dierks has really become a dude for us this year.
“I watch those two in the weight room, and they’re hard workers in there. That carries over to football. They’re nice kids, then they flip the switch and become different when they cross the line onto the field.”