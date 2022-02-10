CHEYENNE – Hayden Pafford hung up his football cleats after he played sparingly during his freshman season at Cheyenne East.
Late in his sophomore year, Pafford started to realize how much he missed the sport. He started to think he’d regret not giving football another shot, but his late father’s memory also played a role in his return to the gridiron.
“Growing up, football was a sport my dad and I really enjoyed together,” Pafford said of his father, who died of prostate cancer in 2015. “I thought about what he would want me to do, and how much he enjoyed watching me play. That helped me decide to give it another shot.
“Plus, it really sucked watching from the stands. I really missed the game. Once I talked to coach (Chad) Goff, I was all in and ready to go.”
Pafford’s return to football was delayed a year when he dislocated his left shoulder so badly while playing baseball that it required surgery. He was finally able to pull on the pads this fall, and caught 19 passes for 144 yards for the Thunderbirds. Defensively, Pafford posted 24 tackles (nine solo) and an interception to help East go 8-3 and reach the Class 4A semifinals.
The 6-foot-2, 205-pound tight end signed a national letter of intent to continue his career at NCAA Division II Black Hills State University in Spearfish, South Dakota, on Wednesday afternoon.
The Yellow Jackets actually offered Pafford a scholarship after watching him play at their team camp with East last summer. The offer assured Pafford he made the right choice.
“I wasn’t sure how football was going to go, but that showed me that I could really play,” Pafford said. “It boosted my confidence through the roof, and I left there with a little bit of swagger and really motivated to keep working hard and doing my best.
“During the season, I embraced my role as a blocking receiver and a blocking tight end, and I did my best to perfect that role.”
Pafford – who will study education with the goal of becoming a history teacher and coach – missed both of East’s playoff games after suffering a high ankle sprain in his right leg during practice.
“You kind of wonder where a kid is going to be after not playing the last couple years, but he got better every day,” Goff said. “He was a great outside receiver for us with his blocking. He did a good job of coming in and playing defense. He was exceptional for us.
“He’s a great team guy. … I’m truly proud of this kid and the hard work he decided to put in going into his senior year and him making himself available to us. He was a big asset to our football team.”
Hardy will pitch at Southwestern Oregon
When Zander Hardy first found out he tore the labrum in his left shoulder and would need surgery to repair it, he thought it was going to keep him off the pitcher’s mound for two summers.
He admits to having shed a few tears after getting the news because he was afraid how it might impact his dream of playing college baseball.
The doctor performing his surgery put his mind at ease.
“Initially, I thought I wasn’t going to be able to play baseball or basketball this year,” Hardy said. “But the doctor I had assured me that he’s gotten countless people back from the same shoulder surgery. I learned that I could do what I’ve done if I was serious about my physical therapy.”
Hardy – a 6-foot, left-hander – signed a letter of intent to play for Southwestern Oregon Community College in Coos Bay, Oregon, on Wednesday.
“I’ve been talking to the coach for a while, and he really reminds me of the coach I have now,” Hardy said. “He analyzes what you’re doing and uses that to coach you and help you get better. He’s really involved, and doesn’t just sit there and tell you to do something.
“He is hands-on because he really wants to develop his players.”
Hardy throws a fastball, slider, change-up mix, and says the slider is his strikeout pitch. He was working on a sinker when he started developing pain in his throwing shoulder. He expects to work on it again this summer.
Hardy – who intends to study math with the goal of getting into analytic or statistical analysis – went to physical therapy three times per week, and followed his doctor’s instructions to the letter. He credits that approach with helping him return months ahead of schedule. Hardy has recently started throwing again and says he is pain-free.
Colorado BBs coach Shea Bell isn’t surprised by how Hardy treated his bit of adversity.
“He could have very easily hung up his cleats and called it a career, but he loves the sport so much that he did what he needed to do to come back strong,” Bell said. “He put in the work to get back to 100%. A lot of times, when young kids get hurt, it’s hard for them to come back from it.
“To have that much grit and tenacity tells you a lot about (Hardy). He was one of our best pitchers, and we could throw him in in any situation and have all the confidence in the world he was going to get guys out.”