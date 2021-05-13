CHEYENNE – In 2019, Isaac Rich scored a goal to help the Cheyenne East boys soccer team upset Cheyenne Central and was named player of the match for the Thunderbirds, an award that’s traditionally given out to a member of each team in the second matchup of the season.
Today, the senior will look to put forth a similar type of performance as East and Central square off in a Class 4A East Regional elimination game. The loser will be eliminated and will miss the state tournament, which will be held next week in Cheyenne.
For Rich, there’s hardly another opponent who he’d like an opportunity to send home in this situation.
“There’s no greater team, obviously; with the crosstown rival, it just makes the game more important than it already is,” Rich said. “We have everything that it takes to beat them, so I feel like it’s a mental game at this point, and if we can really get it together and give it everything we got, I think they don’t know what’s coming for them.”
Rich has been a three-year starter for the T-Birds. Sporting the blue and black has been a constant in his family. He has had two older brothers play before him, and had the opportunity to play with one of them, Carter, who is currently a member of the Laramie County Community College men’s soccer team. There is also a younger Rich brother who will join the East program as a freshman next spring.
But, besides having the opportunity to play alongside his brother and carry on the family trend, playing for the T-Birds is something that Rich repeatedly said he was thankful for.
“It’s been a great experience. I couldn’t have asked for a better team the past couple years, I couldn’t have asked for a better family, for a better coaching staff,” he said. “I feel like I’ve been able to reach the limit when it comes to playing soccer … it just means a lot (playing for East).”
While he believes his play has reached its limit, there’s other aspects where Rich has also grown, East coach Ryan Cameron said.
“Isaac’s biggest accomplishment that he’s had over the four years is just the maturity and the growth he’s shown, both as an individual and as a player,” the coach said.
That growth he’s shown has put him in position to be a leader for East and form a legacy that he hopes to leave behind.
“I just want these younger guys to be the best individuals,” Rich said. “Not just soccer players, but the best individuals they can be, and I hope the next few years a couple of them look up to me.”
At one point, it was a question whether Rich would have been able to handle this leadership role, Cameron said. Early in his career, that idea seemed a little far-fetched.
However, Rich hasn’t made anyone think twice about him wearing the captain band for East.
“If you would have asked me as a freshman ‘Would Isaac Rich have been a leader?’, I don’t know that I could have told you that he would have been, but he’s shown that leadership this year both on the field and with his voice,” Cameron said. “I’m glad he’s with us (today) against Central, instead of being against us.”
On the course
The East, Central and Cheyenne South boys and girls golf teams will tee off Friday at the Wheatland Invitational.
On the diamond
The East and South softball teams will square off today at the Cheyenne Junior League Complex, while Central hosts Laramie. Both games will start at 3 p.m. South will host Wheatland at 3 p.m. Friday and travels to Laramie for a 10 a.m. game Saturday.
Central and East play Friday at 3 p.m. in a game that has been rescheduled twice.
Cheyenne Post 6 hosts Casper for a doubleheader starting at 1 p.m. Saturday at Powers Field. The Sixers also play at North Platte, Nebraska, for a 12 p.m. twin bill.
On the pitch
Postseason play is here for prep soccer. The Class 4A East Regional tournaments start today in Gillette.
The second-seeded Central girls will play No. 7 South today at noon. No. 5 East plays No. 4 Laramie at 2 p.m.
The seventh-seeded South boys will face No. 2 Sheridan at noon, and No. 6 East and No. 3 Central kick off at 4 p.m. The loser is eliminated in all four contests.
On the track
Central, East and South head to Casper to compete at the 4A East Regional track meet Friday and Saturday.
Burns and Pine Bluffs will be in Torrington for the Class 2A East Regional tournament Friday and Saturday.