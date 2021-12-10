CHEYENNE – A three-season athlete during the school year, Caleb Ruff has experienced what it’s like going from the gridiron to the pool to the track.
That transition is always tough, but was even more of a hurdle for the Cheyenne East sophomore when he was rehabbing a broken ankle through football season last year. Regardless, Ruff stepped onto the scene as one of East’s top swimmers last season, and has entered this campaign in that spot.
Ruff said he feels like he quickly picked up where he left off.
“It’s always tough to go from not swimming to straight into swim season,” he said. “It’s a whole other set of muscles ... and a different conditioning. I feel like I’ve been able to catch up pretty fast to where I used to be.”
Early in the winter season, East coach Mark Dobler said he’s already noticed improvement coming from Ruff, both inside and outside of the water.
“The biggest thing I’ve seen is maturity and development, and how much stronger he already is this year,” the coach said. “He’s just healthy and stronger.”
That quick turnaround can be attributed to a lot of things, but Ruff’s determination is what’s been most apparent.
“You’re talking about a swimmer that shows up to practice every single day, never misses,” Dobler said. “And every single day he gives everything he has to where he’s dragging himself out of the pool. … He just does every single thing you want from a standpoint of an athlete and what a coach is asking to do.”
Ruff finished 12th in the 100-yard breaststroke at last year’s state meet with a time of 1:07.04. He barely missed out qualifying in the 200-yard individual medley. Dobler said one of the biggest things with young swimmers is their impatience in getting where they hope to be early in the season, especially when they’re not year-round swimmers.
It’s hasn’t been too much different for Ruff, but he’s on the brink of reaching those qualifying times.
“The biggest thing is he has to have that patience to know his times aren’t going to be right there not being a year-round swimmer,” Dobler said. “But I think we’ll hit those best times somewhere in the middle of the season.”
Qualifying in the 200 IM is one of Ruff’s biggest goals for his sophomore campaign, he said, along with securing at least a top-six finish in the 100 breaststroke. He knows the preparation and work it’ll take to get to that point.
He expects to push himself a little harder than he did last season to get there.
“I’m definitely going to work a little harder than last year,” Ruff said. “Last year, I didn’t go as hard as I thought I could go … it’s just working a little harder in practice, and this year, I’m going to have to widen (the events) I do to better the team.”
With a relatively young and inexperienced East squad, Dobler is hoping Ruff can become an athlete that can find success in any race. He’s hoping Ruff can become that versatile swimmer that can qualify in multiple events and that the Thunderbirds can lean on.
“My vision for him is to be an all-around swimmer … and we’re going to swim him in a lot of different events, and hopefully get him qualified in several of those events,” Dobler said. “He’s definitely an all-around type of guy.”