CHEYENNE – Movement has been the constant in Seth Scott’s final football season at Cheyenne East.
The senior started the season playing linebacker, but knew he was destined to move back to the defensive line once the Thunderbirds coaches thought junior Kolbe Dierks was ready to become a starter.
Dierks has put up impressive numbers since moving into the lineup, which moved Scott back to the defensive line. The 5-foot-7, 175-pounder had posted 10½ tackles (four solo) and two fumble recoveries entering the Class 4A state championship game against Sheridan.
“I was ready to do anything the coaches thought might make our team better,” Scott said. “If that was playing linebacker, I was going to play linebacker. If they thought I’d be best playing on the D-line, I’d play on the D-line.
“I just want to be out there and help make this team better.”
Scott’s selfless attitude is one reason East (10-1) will square off against Sheridan (11-0) at 4 p.m. Saturday at War Memorial Stadium in Laramie.
“He’s a versatile kid who knows what to do on whatever we call, and is willing to do whatever he’s asked,” T-Birds coach Chad Goff said. “He’s just a quiet kid who gets the job done. … We knew going into this year we were going to be using him in two different spots.”
Scott was a starting linebacker as a junior, posting 18 tackles (five solo) and a fumble recovery. East graduated two of its three starting defensive lineman, creating a need at the position.
“We knew he could do it because he’s a tough kid,” Goff said. “He’s gotten better and better.”
Scott’s experience as a linebacker helped in his transition to defensive line because he knew what those players were supposed to be doing in front of him.
“I knew the calls and what gaps I was supposed to fill,” Scott said. “I’ve really liked playing D-line because I get to hit someone on every play, and I don’t have to read as much as I did when I was playing linebacker.”
Scott knew he was going to be undersized for his position, so he tried to overcome that disadvantage by bulking up in the weight room. He has come to truly enjoy playing on the line.
“I get to be next to my buddies Jayden (Hiser) and Trevor (Eldridge) and Colby (Olson),” he said. “They’re great teammates, and I love playing next to them. It’s a lot of fun to try and win those one-on-one battles with offensive linemen.”
Being on the smaller side has advantages for Scott’s move to defensive line, Goff said.
“He’s not the biggest guy in the world, but he keeps his pad level low,” the coach said. “He really uses his size and pad level to his advantage.”
