CHEYENNE – When Izzy Stumpf joined the Cheyenne East cheer team her sophomore year, one of her main goals was cheering at the next level.
Stumpf accomplished that goal when she made the University of Wyoming cheer team earlier this spring. On Wednesday, she signed her letter of intent with UW.
“I wanted to try and create more opportunities to use my skills toward varsity and toward making my way up to the University of Wyoming,” Stumpf said.
Transitioning from the junior varsity to the varsity level helped her understand the foundation she needed to set if she was going to cheer collegiately. It also helped her reach that point.
“(Moving from JV to varsity) was an eye-opener,. It was different, and the expectations were different and helped me develop,” said Stumpf, who plans to study business. “Those (expectations) were the biggest thing for me.”
Once Stumpf got a grasp of those expectations, she knew the commitment it would take to get where she wanted and needed to be. It was easy for her to accept that commitment, she said.
“This past year, I wanted to take it further and wanted to feel like I could make it on the team,” Stumpf said. “I pushed myself harder and harder every practice to that point where I could make it.”
Jones signs with Denver
Jordan Jones’ main priority on the basketball court is to continue to learn.
For that reason, the University of Denver made the most sense for the 2021-22 Wyoming Gatorade player of the year. The 6-foot wing inked with the Pioneers on Wednesday. She verbally committed the NCAA Division I program in March.
“The coaching staff are amazing people. They’re so passionate about teaching kids about the game of basketball, and that was the big thing that drew me there,” she said. “I want to be a student of the game, and I just want to be a part of that environment there.”
Jones was key in the Lady Thunderbirds’ undefeated (28-0) and state championship run, finishing the season fourth in Class 4A with 14.9 points per game, tied for ninth in rebounding (6.2 rpg), and tied for seventh in both assists (2.7 apg) and steals (2.7 spg).
The area of the game where she saw the most growth during her lone season with East was her passing. A big help was having the opportunity to pass it to T-Birds center Darcy Jardine in the post. Jones said she had never played with that type of player, and having the chance to do so helped her develop that part of her game.
“I never usually had a back-to-the-basket type of post like Darcy, so I never got to work on passing like that,” Jones said. “So, this year, I got to see what I could do with her.”
Jones had other interest from D-I schools such as the University of North Florida, California State-Northridge and the University of Nevada, but DU landed on the top of the list. It also helps that she will remain close to home.
“It means a lot to me to be able to stay close to home and be near a support system,” Jones said.