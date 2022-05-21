CASPER – The deck was stacked against Taliah Morris during the girls long jump competition Friday at the Wyoming Class 4A state track and field meet at Harry Geldien Stadium.
The Cheyenne East sophomore hoped to defend her state championship, but was still feeling the effects of a hamstring injury she suffered last week. She also caught the head cold that recently worked its way through her family. To make matters worse, long jump preliminaries started with groppel and, eventually, full-on snow falling from the sky.
None of that could stand in Morris’ way, though. She got through to the final despite the cold, wet weather. The skies cleared by the time the finals started, allowing Morris to post a mark of 18 feet, 11 inches and repeat as state champion.
“I couldn’t feel anything during the prelims. My jumps really improved when it cleared up and got way less wet,” Morris said. “This morning, I was really nervous and wasn’t feeling well. My coach told me to just focus on my events and do the best I could.
“It wasn’t the best I’ve ever done, but it was enough.”
Tristan Knueppel entered this weekend hoping to make a subpar indoor state meet a distant memory. The Cheyenne Central senior is well on his way to doing just that, winning the 800-meter run in 1 minute, 57.25 seconds.
Knueppel was near the front of the pack for the vast majority of both laps, but made his move to the front of the field as it rounded the final turn.
“The 800 is all about positioning because it’s such a quick race,” said Knueppel, who placed second in the 3,200 on Thursday. “I wanted to put myself in position to make that move and just hammer it with 150 or 100 meters to go.”
Knueppel was leading the 800 at the indoor state meet when he got tripped up and fell. Friday was a measure of redemption for him.
“I really wanted to win this race because of the way indoor went,” he said. “I’ve gotten a lot better at negotiating things and staying out of harm’s way.”
Knueppel also anchored the Indians’ state title-winning 4x800 relay team. That squad finished in 8:09.35, which was four seconds better than runner-up Jackson. Senior Jason Frentheway and sophomore Bridger Brokaw kept Central within shouting distance of Sheridan over the first two legs, but senior Jacob Frentheway took a sizable lead by the time he handed the baton to Knueppel.
“It almost helps when you have someone you have to catch because you know when you’re running the pace you need to and you’re running well,” Jacob Frentheway said. “I knew it was over when I handed the baton to (Knueppel). I knew we were going to get first.”
Jacob Frentheway made it a point to say how proud he was of his twin brother, Jason, and Brokaw for getting the Indians in position to take the lead, despite running injured.
“Jason been hurt – he’s had a stress fracture for a while – and Bridger has a shin that’s bugging him,” Jacob Frentheway said. “Those two ran really hard and gave us a chance. I’m really proud of what they did.”
Richard Prescott had the top triple jump distance during the prelims Friday, but watched Natrona County sophomore Kaiden Lee grab the lead with a 44-11 on his final attempt of the finals. Prescott made the most of being able to go last, posting a mark of 45-3 to win the state title.
“My coach kept on telling me to get my chest up, and I did that,” Prescott said. “It was a really great way to end that part of my season.”
The Indians added 14 points to their team total through triple jump. Sophomores TaVion Taylor-Byrd and Omari Mangram placed sixth and eighth, respectively. Taylor-Byrd’s best mark was 42-4¼, while Mangram checked in at 41-4¼.
Central’s boys are second in the team standings with 62 points. Sheridan leads with 68.5. Sheridan and Central also are first and second, respectively, in the girls team race. The Lady Broncs have 60 points, while Central has 51.
While Prescott needed his final jump to win, Burns senior Jackson Kirkbride had the 3A boys triple jump title wrapped up heading into his last attempt. With the pressure off, Kirkbride notched a personal-best 42-10 to win the state title by a hair more than a foot.
“I was able to jump relaxed and not even thinking about what I had to do to win,” Kirkbride said with a laugh. “That helped me pop off a big jump at the end, which was really exciting. Being able to relax like that on the last jump was a lot of fun.”
The Broncs also got a third-place triple jump finish from junior Cody Piasecki (40-11).
By her standards, Pine Bluffs senior Monse Serrano has had a difficult season throwing shot put. She placed second in Class 2A last spring, and hoped to improve upon that finish.
In order to do that, though, Serrano had to let the past be the past and focus on the present. She did that, and won the state title with a heave of 35 feet, 2¾ inches. That mark was more than two feet better than the runner-up.
“I had a really rough regional and was down on myself when we went back to practice Monday,” Serrano said. “I started (Friday) telling myself to think positively and do the best I could. I knew I was capable of winning, I just had to relax and do it.
“I have been so stressed out and so hard on myself all season. I had to remind myself what I was capable of, follow my instincts and trust myself and my coach.”
Serrano wasn’t the only Lady Hornet to move one step up the podium after finishing as state runner-up in 2021. Sophomore Alyssa Slade cleared 5 feet to win the 2A girls high jump title.
“I was really nervous coming into (Friday) and didn’t jump the best I have this year, but I did enough to win,” Slade said.
Slade also rank the anchor leg of the Lady Hornets’ runner-up 4x100 team (53.18). She was joined on that group by senior Kami Tangeman, junior Cathy Purdum and sophomore Rachael Macy.
The East boys also were runners-up in the 4x100. The team of juniors Marik Cummings, Ethan Brinkman, Jude Guevara and senior Ian Garcia finished in 43.23 seconds.