CHEYENNE – It didn’t take long for Tiena Chu to choose Hastings, Nebraska, as the place to continue her academic and athletic careers.
The Cheyenne East senior signed a letter of intent Wednesday afternoon to run indoor and outdoor track for Hastings College.
Hastings had reached out to Chu close to six weeks before she made her decision to join the roster, even though other coaches had her on their radar for much longer.
“Honestly, it didn’t take that long (to make a decision),” Chu said. “It only took me about a month-and-a-half, when I had been talking with other coaches for about a year.”
Something that stood out to Chu was the effort head coach Ryan Mahoney and the other coaches put in to make her feel like a part of the program, even though she hadn’t made that decision yet.
It reminded her of the atmosphere that lingers around East and its athletic programs, she said.
The decision on where to attend college had ultimately come down to Hastings and Black Hills State University, but the environment that radiated from Hastings was the deciding factor.
“I was thinking about a couple other (schools),” she said. “But the coach was really nice when he reached out, and the dynamic he showed through trying to get me there; he had all of the runners reach out, and they were all really nice, too.
“All of (the runners) got me into contact with the other commits, so it was definitely like a family environment like here (at East), so that was a big part of it. And it’s not too far from home, either.”
Chu’s older brother, Tevan, plays football for the University of Jamestown in North Dakota. Jamestown and Hastings typically play against each other on the field, and the younger Chu added that it’s a bonus that there would be added opportunities to see her brother.
Chu will be running both indoor and outdoor track for Hastings, which is a member of the NAIA. Typically a sprinter, she’ll be focused on running the 100- and 200-meter dashes, and will be part of relay teams, as well.
She will start on her path of becoming an occupational therapist and will study psychology at Hastings and minor in Spanish, which she emphasized will allow her to help more people.
The desire to help others also translates into the leadership abilities that East track coach Travis Eldridge emphasized.
“Tiena’s always the young lady that we talk to about how things are going in our program,” Eldridge said. “She keeps her ears down to the ground and lets us know things that are going good or that could be a little bit better. She’s never shy about telling us what we could do to make East High a little bit better.
“Hastings is getting someone that’s going to work their tail off and be all about the school.”