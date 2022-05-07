Kiera Walsh

CHEYENNE — Cheyenne East senior Kiera Walsh was selected to compete in this year’s Wyoming-Montana all-star game.

The 6-foot forward was named second team all-state and first team all-conference. She averaged 5.2 points and 4.5 rebounds to help the Lady T-Birds win its second straight 4A state title.

The games will be played June 17 in Lockwood, Montana, and June 18 in Sheridan at Sheridan College.

