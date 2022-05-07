East's Walsh selected to Wyoming-Montana all-star game May 7, 2022 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Kiera Walsh Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save CHEYENNE — Cheyenne East senior Kiera Walsh was selected to compete in this year’s Wyoming-Montana all-star game.The 6-foot forward was named second team all-state and first team all-conference. She averaged 5.2 points and 4.5 rebounds to help the Lady T-Birds win its second straight 4A state title.The games will be played June 17 in Lockwood, Montana, and June 18 in Sheridan at Sheridan College. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Latest Special Section 2021 Wyoming Football Preview To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Now Fans, Texas connections sold Bama DL Keelan Cox on Wyoming Tagg Lain retires from coaching, teaching at Central Jeff Bailey steps down as South boys coach South's Robért, Downham, Garcia and Lesh sign with colleges Wyoming spring football takeaways Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. 2022 Wyoming Legislature Updates Sign up to receive daily headlines on the 2022 Wyoming Legislature session. News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! News Updates - Laramie Boomerang Want to keep updated on news headlines? Sign up today! News Updates - Rawlins Times Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! News Updates - Wyoming Business Report Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists