CHEYENNE – The Laramie boys soccer team shifted its mindset a few weeks ago.
The Plainsmen started the season taking as many shots as they could. The thought being that eventually a few of them were going to go in.
That approach yielded wins. However, several of those matches were closer than they should have been. That led Laramie to adopt a quality over quantity approach.
The strategy worked well during a 3-1 victory Friday evening at Cheyenne East.
“At the beginning of the season, we had a lot of shots and just couldn’t get anything to go into the back of the net,” said Laramie senior Landon Whisenant. “Now, we’re starting to turn it around. When we get our chances, we’re trying to finish them the best we can.
“The more we shoot is good, but we have to remember to maybe play a little more possession and get an even better shot.”
Laramie coach Anne Moore pointed to Laramie’s 2-1 victory over Campbell County for the change in mindset.
“We’re being more efficient with our shots,” she said. “When we went up to Campbell County, we outshot them 30-4 and it was a 2-1 match. We had shots that hit the post, hit the crossbar or missed the goal.
“We’ve been focusing on picking a spot and hitting that spot instead of just kicking it as hard as we can and hoping for the best.”
On Friday, Laramie put 10 of its 14 shots on frame. East took eight shots overall, including five on goal.
Laramie’s three goals came off neither the hardest nor the prettiest shots, but they did come as clear looks on frame.
Christian Smith put the Plainsmen ahead in the 11th minute when he gathered the rebound of a shot that bounced off a collection of East defenders inside the penalty area and hit a low, line drive shot from the left side that found its way through the crowd and past East goalkeeper Connor Fisbeck and inside the far upright.
In the 27th, freshman Sammy Heaney took a pass from classmate Catcher Pannell inside the 18 and stuck it between East keeper Joseph Wheeler and the right upright.
Whisenant extended the lead to 3-0 in the 41st by stuffing a left-footed shot between T-Birds keeper Rylan Ward and the right upright.
“We’re going to have to figure out how to shore up some things defensively,” East coach Ryan Cameron said. “We did a nice job, at times, of keeping the ball. Too often right now, we’re losing the ball without pressure against us. Those are unforgivable.
“I can kind of understand if we give the ball up when the other team is pressuring us, but we have to understand the value of the ball. Laramie has some dudes who can go, though. Their dudes made some plays, but we have to keep battling and figure out ways to keep the ball out of the back of our net.”
The T-Birds’ best scoring chances came midway through the second half.
Connor King took a pass from Brenden Bohlmann in the 61st and fired a shot that Laramie goalkeeper Talon Luckie jumped up to snare. In the 64th, Edwin Lopez got a shot close to the goal off a Fred Gamboa free kick.
East finally broke through in the 78th when Cooper Rich’s shot off a corner kick bounced off a defender and caromed high into the air. Jaxon Miller ran in to head the ball into the goal to avoid the shutout.
LARAMIE 3, EAST 1
Halftime: Laramie 2-0.
Goals: Laramie, C. Smith (unassisted), 11. Laramie, Heaney (Pannell), 27. Laramie, Whisenant (Hoberg), 41. East, Miller (Rich), 78.
Shots: Laramie 14, East 8. Shots on goal: Laramie 10, East 5. Saves: Laramie 5 (Luckie); East 7 (FIsbeck 1, Wheeler 2, Ward 4).
Corner kicks: Laramie 2, East 3. Offsides: Laramie 2, East 1. Fouls: Laramie 8, East 9. Yellow cards: Laramie 2 (L. Smith, 77. Luckie, 78).