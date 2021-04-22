CHEYENNE – Announcing Central Michigan as his next college destination last month removed a weight from Erik Oliver’s shoulders.
The Laramie County Community College guard has wanted to play at the NCAA Division I level for as long as he can remember, and was going achieve that dream with the Chippewas.
Exactly two weeks later, Oliver’s future was thrown into disarray when Central Michigan fired coach Keno Davis after nine seasons at the helm. Oliver immediately re-opened his recruitment.
“It was frustrating to have to go through the process again,” he said. “Central Michigan felt right, and I wanted to go there. When coach Davis got fired, it was like, ‘Oh my gosh, now what? Everyone knows I’m committed. How do I get my name back out there to coaches who stopped looking at me when I committed?’
“It was painful, but I had to move on and find my next school.”
Oliver had no shortage of suitors, and four emerged as favorites. The Cheyenne East graduate verbally committed to the University of South Dakota on Tuesday evening.
The Coyotes went 14-11 overall this season, including an 11-4 mark in the Summit League.
South Dakota wasn’t recruiting Oliver before he pledged to Central Michigan, but jumped in with both feet after he re-opened his recruitment. Oliver quickly built a rapport with coach Todd Lee and his staff over video calls.
“They were having a lot of fun on the Zoom calls and weren’t tense like other coaches,” Oliver said. “They’re good coaches and they’re going to push me, but they also like to have fun playing basketball and joke around with each other.
“They seem to have a really good relationship with the players. I got off the call and thought, ‘That is something I want to be a part of.’ You always want to have good coaches. You don’t want to have coaches you dislike or don’t want to see at practice every day.”
Oliver averaged 20.9 points, 4.2 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.2 steals per game to help LCCC go 11-12 this season. The Golden Eagles won eight of their final 11 games and won the Region IX North Sub-Region title, which allowed them to host the Region IX tournament for the first time.
Oliver – a 6-foot-1, 185-pounder – shared Region IX North player of the year honors with Western Wyoming sophomore forward Dayne Prim.
“He told people he was coming back to be the player of the year in our region,” interim LCCC coach DeWayne Saulsberry said. “Being voted co-player of the year is pretty good for a guy who didn’t even make an all-conference team last year.
“He led the league in voting this year, and that shows how hard he worked even during the pandemic.”
Gatorade named Oliver Wyoming’s boys basketball player of the year following his senior campaign at Cheyenne East. He started all 28 games during his freshman season at LCCC, averaging 19.8 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.5 assists.
The biggest point of emphasis heading into his sophomore year was improving his 3-point shooting. He went from shooting 37.4% (71 for 190) behind the arc as a freshman to 44.4% (64 of 144) as a sophomore. Oliver also improved his average from the field from 43.8% (196 of 447) to 49.6% (162 for 341).
“Coming out of East, his game was really going downhill, shooting in the paint and doing a lot of low post stuff,” Saulsberry said. “We still used a lot of that, but I told him if he wanted to play Division I he needed to be able to shoot 3s. That’s what the next level wants to see.
“Ever since then, he has taken off and set up the rest of his game with the 3-point shot. When he establishes the 3-point shot, he can start going downhill again.”