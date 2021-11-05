CASPER – Unforced errors plagued Cheyenne East for all three sets on Thursday night during the first round of the Class 4A state volleyball tournament.
The Lady Thunderbirds committed 40 total errors against Natrona County, who capitalized on those errors, especially late in sets. The West No. 1 seed Fillies pulled out two two-point wins to prevail in a 25-23, 28-26, 25-17 sweep over the East No. 4 T-Birds at the Wyoming Center.
“We stepped onto the court and it was like we’ve never been here before, it looked like we were kinda scared,” East senior Kiera Walsh said. “There were just a lot of unforced errors.”
East trailed for the most of the first set, but never staggered far behind. After the Fillies took a 16-12 advantage, East called a timeout and chipped away at the lead. An ace from junior Elysiana Fonseca tied the set 23-23, but a service error and a kill from Natrona’s Megan Hagar sealed the first set.
“I thought we battled really hard. I thought we played pretty good defense but at the end of the day we can’t win a game like that,” East coach Nicole Quigley said. “As much we did other things really, really well we just can’t give god teams free points.”
Those free points allowed Natrona to find some momentum midway through the second game. With East leading 10-6, the Fillies called a timeout and went on a five-point run behind East’s errors. After knotting the second set 14-14, Tamryn Blom gave the Fillies the lead for good with a kill.
Both sides traded points down the stretch, but East couldn’t get out of its own way, trading kills with attack errors. Four of Natrona’s final five points in the set came from East’s miscues and the T-Birds dropped the second set by two points to fall behind 2-0 in the match.
“We were very much on our heels, it’s like we came here and weren’t ready to play, we weren’t on our toes,” Walsh said. “I think our defense played well. Boden (Liljedahl) had an amazing game, Jenna (Merritt) had an amazing game, but it just sucks to lose by two points because those are two points we could have finished.”
Natrona never allowed East to find its momentum in the third set, taking an early six-point run into a 25-17 win and closing the match scoring the final seven points.
Merritt finished with 10 kills for East and Hannah Harrington and Walsh both tallied six. Fonseca had nine kills and four blocks.
East plays Rock Springs at 2:30 p.m. today where it’ll look bounce back.
“At the end of the day, we just beat ourselves and that’s unfortunate,” Quigley said. “But we have another opportunity to come out (today) and still finish in a good spot so it’s just refocusing and coming ready (today). It’s not what we want but we still have an opportunity.”