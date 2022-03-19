CHEYENNE – First half pressure allowed Kelly Walsh to build an early advantage over Cheyenne East on Friday.
Behind its speed and movement, the third-ranked Trojans netted three goals in the first 17 minutes of the match in a 5-1 win at Okie Blanchard Stadium. It was the season-opener for both squads.
“We had a nice little buildup, and they had a fairly nice counter attack against us. It’s somewhat disheartening being 45 seconds into the game and getting scored on,” East coach Ryan Cameron said. “There was a bit of a let down defensively and mentally. We needed to be a little more tough in the first half than we are.”
Britton Butler scored the Trojans’ first goal just 41 seconds into the match, breaking through the East defense and knocking it in from the left side. Jackson Catchpole found the back of the net in the eighth after rebounding a missed shot to put Kelly Walsh ahead 2-0. Through the first 10 minutes of the game, the Trojans outshot the T-Birds 5-0.
Butler put the Trojans ahead 3-0 by speeding past the East back line down the left side, getting deep in the penalty area, and finishing.
Prior to Butler’s second goal, the T-Birds saw their best opportunities offensively of the first half. A header from freshman Connor Kling was punched over the top crossbar by Trojan goalie Caiden Allaire. On the ensuing corner kick, East had another decent look miss. After that sequence, Kelly Walsh was back on its attack.
“We needed to come together more as a team at the start. We weren’t expecting how quick they played,” East sophomore Brenden Bohlmann said. “But, we came out in the second half and tried to fight back and not let them hammer us in the second half. We wanted to come out and show we could play and not give up.”
Parker O’Neill was responsible for the next two Trojans scores, one in the 32nd minute after finishing a pass from Butler in the middle of the 18-yard box and getting another ball to roll into the net with 43 seconds left in the half for the 5-0 advantage for the visiting team.
East’s lone goal came in the 60th off its second corner kick. Freshman Hunter Sallee sent the ball in a cluster and Bohlmann knocked it in with a header.
Compared to the first half, the T-Birds limited the Trojan attack in the second half.
“In the first half, we did a fairly poor job of compacting space and making their space small. I thought we actually expanding their space and gave them a ton of room to work in,” Cameron said. “We talked a little bit about it at halftime and you could see the difference between the amount of time and space that they had, it was a little bit less than it was in the first half.”
Kelly Walsh outshot East 17-3 and 8-2 on goal. The T-Birds have a quick turnaround and plays at Natrona County at 2 p.m.
“We have to be ready for what they throw at us at the beginning of games,” Bohlmann said. “We just have play at our opponents level and don’t play down.”
KELLY WALSH 5, EAST 1
Halftime: 5-0
Goals: Kelly Walsh, Butler (unassisted), 1. Kelly Walsh, Catchpole (unassisted), 8. Kelly Walsh, Butler (unassisted) 17. Kelly Walsh, O’Neill (Butler), 32. Kelly Walsh, O’Neill (unassisted), 40.
Shots: KW 17, CE 3. Shots on goals: KW 8, CE 2, Saves: KW 1 (Allair); CE 3 (Wheeler 2, Fisbeck 3, Ward 0).
Corner kicks: KW 5; CE 2. Offsides: East 0, KW 3. Fouls: CE 4; KW 4.