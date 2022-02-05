CHEYENNE – A big first quarter allowed the Cheyenne East girls to build a cushion they would need Friday night.
The top-ranked Lady Thunderbirds outscored Kelly Walsh 23-6 in the first quarter, but only outscored the Trojans by eight the remainder of the game in a 76-51 win. Kelly Walsh responded with a run to start the second, but East rallied and never let the game get back within reach.
East (16-0 overall, 4-0 4A East Conference) only allowed 31.6 points per game prior to Friday’s contest. The 51 points were the most East has allowed this season.
“We (responded) offensively. I don’t know if we did that defensively tonight,” East coach Erich Westling said. “That’ll be a coaching point this next week is getting back to the drawing board defensively. But, offensively, we responded, and I was happy with that.”
East got to pressuring early and often, like it typically does. The T-Birds forced three turnovers in the first two minutes of the game and started the contest on a 9-0 run, forcing a Kelly Walsh timeout with 5 minutes, 16 seconds remaining in the period. The Trojans had four turnovers at that point.
Logan Alvar got Kelly Walsh’s first bucket of the game with 3:09 left in the first quarter, but East led 14-2. Kelly Walsh was trying to run a 2-3 zone defense to start the game, but between coughing the ball up and not being able to put the ball through the net, the Trojans couldn’t get back to get set up in their defense.
The script flipped to start the second quarter and Kelly Walsh started the frame with a 10-0 run before a steal from Boden Liljedahl turned into a fast break layup for Elysiana Fonseca with 3:30 left in the half, putting East back ahead 25-16. It was the T-Birds’ first points of the quarter, and the difference was never in single digits for the rest of the half as East held a 38-21 lead at the break. Jordan Jones finished with 16 first-half points, including five in the final minute of the second quarter.
“(Building that lead) gives you chances to redirect, and the team we have right now, my expectation is our kids are the ones that kind of spearhead that redirection at this point,” Westling said. “I want to make sure that they can do that, and I think some of them did. It gave us a good learning experience for us to step up in the game and build that cushion back up.”
Added Liljedahl: “We really trust our work, so we know that we can always bounce back when we run our offenses and give each other good looks and trust in each other.”
Kelly Walsh managed to limit turnovers in the third quarter. After coughing up the ball 12 times in the first half, the Trojans only turned it over three times in the third quarter and finished with 17 turnovers in the game, but could never make the game closer than 17 points for the rest of the contest.
Jones finished with 26 points, Bradie Schlabs added 17, and Liljedahl finished with 14. The T-Birds host Sheridan at noon today.
EAST 76, KELLY WALSH 51
Kelly Walsh……............… 6 15 17 13 – 51
Cheyenne East…............. 23 15 19 19 – 76
Kelly Walsh: Alberts 2, Carruth 13, Chafee 7, Alvar 12, Browning 2, Farley 8, Clemens 2, Eskew 5.
Cheyenne East: Jones 26, Schlabs 17, Jardine 6, Liljedahl 14, Walsh 7, Fonseca 4, M. Kaufman 0, DeLong 0, Goff 2, Oswald 0, Cassat 0.