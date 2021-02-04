CHEYENNE – Logan Kusler was rotating in at right tackle when Cheyenne East started two-a-days last August.
Shortly before the Thunderbirds’ first game, coach Chad Goff approached him about moving to left guard. Kusler hadn’t played the position before, but was eager to see the field as much as possible.
“(Kusler) is the most improved offensive lineman we’ve ever had in a season,” Goff said. “Where he got to from where he started was tremendous. He’s a sellout kid. He’ll do whatever you ask him to do if it’s going to make the team successful.”
The 6-foot-3, 200-pounder was one of five players from the Class 4A state champions to sign letters of intent to continue their football careers in college. Kusler signed with Black Hills State University, an NCAA Division II school in Spearfish, South Dakota. He will be joined at Black Hills by East linebackers Trey Bower and Adrian Hernandez.
“Moving to left guard was easy in some ways and hard in other ways,” said Kusler, who was a second team all-conference pick last fall. “The easy part was understanding our plays, but the hardest part was learning where I was on the field and figuring out what steps I needed to take.
“It took me about halfway through our second game week to feel comfortable and build up a little muscle memory.”
Kusler plans on studying exercise science with the goal of being a strength and conditioning coach.
Bower was a two-time all-state pick at linebacker. The 6-0, 195-pounder posted 222 tackles (76 solo and 12 for loss) over two seasons. He also had two fumble recoveries and two pass breakups.
“I talked with a few different colleges, and I didn’t click with their coaches the way I did the coaches at Black Hills,” said Bower, who is leaning toward studying either business or something in the medical field. “I like the philosophy they bring. It felt like the best fit.
“It’s going to be great to continue playing with (Kusler) and (Hernandez). I’m really looking forward to it.”
Bower was a lineman for his first two seasons at East before moving to linebacker as a junior.
“He is a tough, hard-nosed kid who plays through pain,” Goff said. “He is probably the strongest kid in our program. He continually works hard in the weight room.
“I’ve told him he is probably going to get kicked out of his weightlifting group because he puts too much weight on the bar.”
Hernandez earned second team all-state honors this fall, which was his first as a full-time starter. The 6-0, 190-pounder moved into the starting lineup midway through his junior campaign.
“He is a very talented young man, who was very good at what he did for us,” Goff said. “He was our sideline-to-sideline guy, and also did a lot of things inside for us.”
Hernandez posted 141 tackles (46 solo and five for loss) during his two varsity seasons.
“Their culture is great,” Hernandez said. “They really support each other as teammates and show a lot of love to each other. They really want to see each other succeed.”
Hernandez is planning on studying physical therapy.
“That could keep me around football – and around athletes – my whole life,” he said. “I want to be around the sport for as long as I can.”
Hesford inks with Chadron State
Jackson Hesford had his choice of positions and his choice of sports to play at the collegiate level. Playing wide receiver on the football field won out.
“I made a pretty good connection with their receivers coach,” said Hesford, who also played safety for East. “I like him, and I’m really excited about playing for him. I’ve always wanted to be a receiver since I was a little kid.
“I’ve always wanted to play college football. It’s always been my dream since I was a little kid. Getting that opportunity feels great.”
The 5-9, 165-pounder was a two-time all-state pick. He caught 108 passes for 1,498 yards and two touchdowns over two seasons. He also posted 132 tackles (73 solo), broke up nine passes and intercepted six. Hesford also returned kicks.
“He is very precise in his route running, has tremendous hands, and started our little JUGs machine club after practice where guys are constantly catching balls for the past few years,” Goff said.
Hesford plans to study business with the goal of working in finance.
Vigil signs with CSU-Pueblo
Julian Vigil was Class 4A’s defensive player of the year this fall, and had a list of scholarship offers befitting that status. He signed with NCAA Division II Colorado State-Pueblo.
Vigil – a 6-4, 195-pounder – is a two-time all-state pick. He posted 146 tackles (32 solo, 27 for loss) across two seasons. He also had 13 sacks, nine of which came last fall.
“He was probably the hardest kid in the state to block for the last two years,” Goff said. “He just possesses it. He is unreal on the defensive line.
“Before games, I told referees, ‘I promise you they’ll hold No. 75, so please make sure you call it a couple times.’”
The ThunderWolves won the 2014 national championship, and have been in the Division II playoffs eight of the past nine seasons. They will be represented in Sunday’s Super Bowl LV by defensive linemen Ryan Jensen (Tampa Bay) and Mike Pennel (Kansas City). Former CSU-Pueblo defensive linemen Morgan Fox and Deyon Sizer also have spent time on NFL rosters.
That track record producing defensive line talent appealed to Vigil.
“I picked the place I thought fit me best,” said Vigil, who plans to study business. “They’re a D-line factory. I really felt like I fit in there, and like they could bring out the best in me.”