CHEYENNE — Cheyenne East forward Elysiana Fonseca played just over five minutes in the second half against Cheyenne South on Wednesday night.

However, that did not stop the senior from delivering a masterful performance in potentially her final game against the Bison. Fonseca dominated the paint, scoring 16 points down low to help lead the Thunderbirds to a 69-34 rout of their crosstown rival.


Matt Atencio covers Laramie County prep sports for WyoSports. He can be reached at matencio@wyosports.net. Follow him on Twitter at @MattAtencio5.

