CHEYENNE — Cheyenne East forward Elysiana Fonseca played just over five minutes in the second half against Cheyenne South on Wednesday night.
However, that did not stop the senior from delivering a masterful performance in potentially her final game against the Bison. Fonseca dominated the paint, scoring 16 points down low to help lead the Thunderbirds to a 69-34 rout of their crosstown rival.
“This was definitely the way I wanted to go out (against South),” Fonseca said. “The last time I had a funk in the first half. This time, I wanted to have a good game the entire game.
“…It was definitely a confidence booster to get back to my mentality of playing in the post.”
Cheyenne South came out and played the T-Birds tight for the first few minutes. Jordynn Brennan and Bailey Williams scored the first seven points on the first five shots of the game for the Bison, to help give them a quick 7-5 lead.
After Williams knocked down a deep 3-pointer to give South the lead, East completely took charge of the game. The T-Birds responded with a 17-1 run to close out the quarter. Over the final five minutes of the first, East’s defense did not give up a single field goal. South’s lone point came from a free throw by Kaelin VanTassell.
Fonseca and Jade Brown led the team offensively in the quarter, combining for 12 points. Brown also hauled down a trio of offensive rebounds.
“It is all attitude with those kids,” East coach Eric Westling said. “I think they are starting to realize it. They are pretty dang athletic and pretty dang gifted. They took a step that way tonight.”
The dominance continued into the second quarter. East did not give up a basket until five and a half minutes into the quarter and continued to dominate from down low and from the perimeter. Fonseca and Brown combined for 18 points and six offensive rebounds in the half to help lead East to a 44-13 lead heading into the break.
East came out in the second half and continued to dominate. Fonseca scored all six points for the T-Birds straight out of the gate to give East a 50-13 lead.
South started to show some fight following the onslaught by Fonseca to begin the third quarter. Over the course of the final five and a half minutes of the third, South outscored East 13-2. Williams and Amya Smith led the charge for the Bison, combining for 11 points in the frame.
“I’m proud of my girls specifically for not quitting, and the effort they gave the entire game,” South coach Brodie Epler said. “There wasn’t one point where I had to pull a kid out and be like, ‘You aren’t giving it your all.’
“I loved our attitude, I loved our effort and we were able to execute in that second half. We are getting better.”
East’s starters entered the game one final time in the fourth quarter. Bradie Schlabs and Boden Liljedahl knocked down a pair of 3-pointers to snuff out any hope of a South comeback.
The starters exited the game two minutes into the final frame and did not enter for the rest of the night. The East bench played out the rest of the game, led by eight points by freshman Cashlynn Haws.
“We took a step in the right direction,” Westling said. “I’m really proud of those kids for going the right way.”
East’s did not have much experience with losing over the last two seasons.
But after winning 48 consecutive games, its streak came to an end Jan. 14. East was in danger of dropping back-to-back games for the first time since 2018. The team responded by blowing out Laramie 59-47 just four days later.
After finding itself in a similar situation Wednesday night after a loss to Thunder Basin on Saturday, the T-Birds left no doubt once again. East played a complete game against South from start to finish and never felt out of control throughout the game.
“It is a program thing,” Westling said. “The kids grow up expecting a lot of themselves and each other. Any kind of loss, I am able to pull on that from the leaders of our team and remind them of who they are and what they are about — that is the result of a bunch of kids doing the right thing and believing in the right thing.”
It starts with the mentality to put losses away and move on. Both games East lost this year were tough losses. In Scottsbluff, the team felt like it beat itself and it surrendered a fourth-quarter lead to Thunder Basin. Instead of dwelling on the negatives of a loss, however, the team used it as fuel in their next game.
“We hear the cheering and them celebrating the win,” Fonseca said. “That just fuels our fire to go win our next win and take it to the next people really hard so we don’t have to feel that feeling of loss again.”
Both teams are entering the final stretch of the season. East plays again tonight, as they will travel to Laramie for a rematch with the Lady Plainsmen. South has a bit more time off, returning to the court on Saturday to face off against Cheyenne Central.
EAST 69, SOUTH 34
Cheyenne South...... 8 5 13 8 — 34
Cheyenne East...... 22 22 8 17 — 69
Cheyenne South: Quist 0, M. Montgomery 0, Brennan 12, C. Ward 0, Smith 6, Williams 11, K. VanTassell 5, Garcia 0.
Cheyenne East: DeLong 3, B. Schlabs 8, Cassat 5, E. Fonseca 16, Liljedahl 13, Haws 8, Brown 10, Hall 5, Q. Fonseca 1, Pierson 0, Perea 0, Booth 0.