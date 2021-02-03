Former Cheyenne East volleyball standout and current University of Southern Mississippi junior outside hitter Duquesne Moratzka has earned Conference USA Defensive Player of the Week honors for her recent accomplishments.
Moratzka’s seven total blocks in the five-set, 0-2 comeback win against Southeastern Louisiana matched a career-high, set in Oct. 2019 when she also earned Big Sky Defensive Player of the Week honors with Idaho State.
Those seven blocks against SLU were a Southern Miss individual season-high.
Moratzka's offensive prowess should not go unnoticed as well. The Cheyenne, Wyo., native had 33 kills and a .272 hitting percentage against the Lady Lions and now leads the team with 82 kills and 4.22 per set. Her 18 in the Friday night win was a team season-high.