CHEYENNE – Senior Jordan Jones scored a game-high 23 points to help Cheyenne East to a 58-32 win over Fort Collins (Colorado) High in the Power-2-Play Winter Showcase on Friday in Fort Collins.
“Jordan was doing a great job of finding gaps and benefitting from open space and our kids finding her,” East coach Eric Westling said. “Our pressure created a lot of opportunity for her to have a big offensive night. We put a lot of pressure on early and got our lead that way.”
Junior guard Boden Liljedahl added 10 for the Thunderbirds, who play Lutheran in the final at 3:45 p.m. today.
EAST 58, FORT COLLINS 32
Cheyenne East…… 20 17 14 6 – 58
Fort Collins…… 9 7 3 12 – 32
Cheyenne East: Jo. Jones 23, H. Kaufman 0, M. Kaufman 5, B. Schlabs 6, Oswald 0, Jardine 8, DeLong 2, Casset 0, Liljedahl 10, Goff 0, Walsh 4.
Fort Collins: Alcarez 9, Young 3, David 6, Park 9, Johnson 5.
Lyman 70
Cheyenne South 35
CHEYENNE – Lyman outscored Cheyenne South 43-13 in the second half to take a 70-35 win Friday morning at the Flaming Gorge Classic.
The Eagles led 27-22 at halftime.
Janiah Wright led South with 13 points. Jordynn Brennan grabbed 12 rebounds, including seven on the offensive end. Aubrianna Garcia chipped in with 11 boards (six offensive) and five points.
South closes the Flaming Gorge Classic against Pinedale at 11:20 a.m. today.
LYMAN 70, SOUTH 35
Lyman…… 16 11 22 21 – 70
Cheyenne South…… 6 16 4 9 – 35
Lyman: B. Rose 2, Madsen 2, Gregory 11, C. Bradshaw 6, Wells 3, Hansen 15, C. Rose 13, S. Bradshaw 11, B. Bradshaw 2, Bluemel 5.
Cheyenne South: Ramirez 0, Wright 13, Brennan 2, Milatzo 0, Taylor 0, Montoya 0, Smith 4, Williams 4, Zubia 3, K. VanTassell 4, Haggberg 0, Halverson 0, Garcia 5.
Worland 57
Burns 44
CHEYENNE – Worland outscored Burns 23-10 during the second quarter and then held off a late run for a 57-44 win Friday evening in Douglas.
“We did not get off the bus,” Burns coach Barry Ward said. “We turned the ball over entirely too much, and our energy was not very good until the second half. There was a stretch in the fourth quarter where I thought we might come back. We got it down to seven at one point.”
Senior guard Rylee Joe Ward led all scorers with 18 points.
Burns plays Lander (9 a.m.) and Kemmerer (1:30 p.m.) today in Douglas.
WORLAND 57, BURNS 44
Worland…… 10 23 12 12 – 57
Burns…… 6 10 6 22 – 44
Worland: Yule 2, E. Aguayo 12, Simmons 4, Decker 8, Ramirez 9, Peterson 2, Lopez 2, Sanford 2, J. Aguayo 11, Salazar 5.
Burns: J. Griess 0, Smith 2, Love 3, Hansen 0, A. Griess 0, S. Gallegos 0, K. Gallegos 6, Mo. Mosley 6, R. Ward 18, A. Eklund 0, Kirkbride 0, D. Kaur 9.