CHEYENNE — Senior Jordan Jones scored 14 points to pace the Cheyenne East girls basketball team to a 59-32 victory over Star Valley on Thursday night at the Strannigan Invitational in Riverton.
The Lady Thunderbirds outscored the Lady Braves 13-2 second quarter to take a 31-13 lead to the break.
“We locked in defensively as a team and paid attention to the details that we talked about all week,” East coach Eric Westling said. “And that gave us that advantage in the second quarter.”
Sophomore Bradie Schlabs added 13 points and senior Darcy Jardine scored 12. East plays Lander at 10 a.m. and Jackson at 4 p.m. today.
EAST 59, STAR VALLEY 32
Star Valley….......11 2 10 8 – 32
Cheyenne East….18 13 14 16 – 59
Star Valley: K. Englehart 7, Milne 4, O. Englehart 2, Krazer 4, Frazier 10, Erickson 5.
Cheyenne East: Jones 14, H. Kaufman 2, M. Kaufman 4, Schlabs 13, Oswald 0, Jardine 12, DeLong 3, Mauthie 0, Cassatt 2, Liljedahl 7, Goff 2, Walsh 2.
Rock Springs 44
Cheyenne South 27
CHEYENNE — The Cheyenne South girls basketball team opened its season with a 44-27 loss to Rock Springs in Casper.
“We held one of the best players in the state (in Brenli Jenkins) to 10 points with a great team effort on the defensive end,” South coach Brodie Epler said. “Unfortunately, we didn’t get the buckets on the offensive end.”
Laynie Ramirez and Janiah Wright both had six points for the Lady Bison, who play Natrona County at 6 p.m. today.
ROCK SPRINGS 44, SOUTH 27
Rock Springs……..12 7 12 3 – 44
Cheyenne South….6 10 6 5 – 27
Rock Springs: James 12, Anderson 5, Jenkins 10, Brewster 9, Nandrup 2, Harris 6.
Cheyenne South: Ramirez 6, Wright 6, Brennan 3, Smith 4, Williams 3, VanTassell 4.
Moorcroft 54
Burns 51
CHEYENNE – Senior guard Rylee Jo Ward scored 19 points, grabbed eight rebounds, dished out seven assists and had five steals, but it wasn’t enough for Burns during a 54-51 loss to visiting Moorcroft on Thursday night at the Burns Winter Classic.
“If we don’t foul so much, we probably win the game. They made 19 free throws,” Burns coach Barry Ward said.
Junior DJ Kaur added 17 points and eight boards for Burns, while Austin Griess also snared eight rebounds.
MOORCROFT 54, BURNS 51
Moorcroft…… 8 13 15 19 – 54
Burns…… 11 7 16 18 – 51
Moorcroft: K. Gill 12, T. Fishback 12, K. Petz 9, C. Connally 15, B. Birch 2, M. Veeda 4, K. Slattery 1.
Burns: J. Griess 0, Smith 4, Love 1, Hansen 0, A. Griess 4, S. Gallegos 2, K. Gallegos 5, Mo. Mosley 0, R. Ward 19, A. Eklund 0, Kirkbride 0, Kaur 17.
Pine Bluffs 46
Wheatland 43
CHEYENNE – The Pine Bluffs girls made six free throws during the fourth quarter to hold off visiting Wheatland for a 46-43 victory on Thursday.
Senior guard Jaden Shelit led all scorers with 23 points for the Hornets.
PINE BLUFFS 46, WHEATLAND 43
Wheatland…… 7 15 7 14 – 43
Pine Bluffs…… 14 12 12 8 – 46
Wheatland: Heimsoth 11, Graves 8, Matthews 2, Jones 2, Nichols 20.
Pine Bluffs: Gray 7, Graves 1, DePaulitte 3, J. Shelit 23, Reifschneider 1, Loyd 7, Hoffman 2, Wallowing Bull 2, Bymer 0, Langlois 0.
Cheyenne Central 55
Riverton 48
CHEYENNE – The Lady Indians had 22 of 34 free throws with 10 of those makes coming in the fourth quarter of a 55-48 win over Riverton.
Ella Gillam paced Central with 13 points. The Indians had five other players who scored at least six points.
“This was a big team win for us,” Central coach Glen Kirkbride said. “Everyone contributed and everyone battled it was a good start.”
CENTRAL 55, RIVERTON 48
Cheyenne Central…… 8 19 14 14 – 55
Riverton…… 11 12 8 17 – 48
Cheyenne Central: D. Mirich 6, Baillie 4, Gerig 6, M. Kirkbride 7, Gillam 13, Cowley 8, Clements 3, Kam. Tempel 2, Allen 7.
Riverton: Jackson 9, Fossey 1, Fegler 9, Sheets 12, Engstrom 1, Anderson 1, Martinez 12, Olheiser 3.