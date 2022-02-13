CHEYENNE — Top-ranked Cheyenne East held off a rally from No. 3 Thunder Basin to secure a 66-54 win Saturday in Gillette.
“The kids showed grit down the stretch in a tough environment that’s indicative of who they are,” East coach Eric Westling said. “They fought together to grind out a win against a very tough team.”
Jordan Jones paced the Lady T-Birds (19-0 overall, 7-0 Class 4A East Conference) with 21 points. Bradie Schlabs added 14, Boden Liljedahl had 12 and Maddie Kaufman tallied 10 points. East hasn’t loss in a calendar year, with its last defeat being a 72-64 loss at Thunder Basin on Feb. 12, 2021.
EAST 66, THUNDER BASIN 54
Cheyenne East…………. 24 8 14 20 — 66
Thunder Basin………….. 6 20 16 12 — 54
Cheyenne East: Jones 21, M. Kaufman 10, Schlabs 14, Jardine 3, Cassat 0, Fonseca 0, Liljedahl 12, Walsh 6.
Thunder Basin: Westbrook 3, Solem 7, McCarty 16, Mendoza 3, Cox 6, Spelts 19.
Pine Bluffs 55
Glenrock 41
CHEYENNE — Jaden Shelit scored 17 points for Pine Bluffs in a 55-41 win over visiting Glenrock on Saturday.
Abby Gray added 15 points and Jessie Hoffman scored 14 for the Hornets (8-10 overall, 2-1 Class 2A Southeast Quadrant).
PINE BLUFFS 55, GLENROCK 41
Glenrock…….… 13 11 8 9 — 41
Pine Bluffs…….. 21 11 13 10 — 55
Glenrock: Williams 8, Harford 9, Wiser 6, Young 12, Vrana 4, Sirbey 2.
Pine Bluffs: Gray 15, Graves 4, DePaulitte 0, Shelit 17, Reifschneider 1, Loyd 1, Bymer 3, Hoffman 14.
Cheyenne Central 59
Campbell County 55, OT
CHEYENNE – Cheyenne Central picked up a 59-55 overtime victory against Campbell County on Saturday afternoon in Gillette.
"Our defense was the answer the whole day," Lady Indians coach Glen Kirkbride said. "At the beginning of the third quarter, we got a bunch of defensive stops as they were trying to throw the ball in. Our pressure and defense was the story of the game."
Senior Roree Cowley led all scorers with 16 points.
CENTRAL 59, CAMPBELL CO. 55, OT
Cheyenne Central...... 10 15 7 17 10 – 59
Campbell County...... 13 8 13 15 6 – 55
Cheyenne Central: D. Mirich 2, Baillie 9, Gerig 5, M. Kirkbride 0, Cowley 16, Kam. Tempel 2, Wade 2, Kar. Tempel 5, Kelly 7, Clements 7, Allen 4.
Campbell County: Hladky 10, Neary 14, Riss 7, Curtis 4, Riedesel 6, Kuhbacher 8, Robertson 6.
CHEYENNE — Janiah Wright scored 18 points for Cheyenne South in an 80-53 loss to Kelly Walsh on Saturday in Casper.
Bailey Williams added 15 points and Amya Smith finished with 10 for the Bison. Logan Alvar scored a game-high 21 for Kelly Walsh.
KELLY WALSH 80, SOUTH 53
Kelly Walsh……..….. 23 27 16 14 — 80
Cheyenne South…… 11 11 19 12 — 53
Cheyenne South: Wright 18, Williams 15, Smith 10, Brennan 4, Taylor 2, Garcia 2, Ramirez 2, Haggberg 0, VanTassell 0, Montgomery 0.
Kelly Walsh: Alberts 4, Carruth 14, Ch 16, Alvar 21, Eskew 3, Browning 8, Nicholls 2, Clemens 12.