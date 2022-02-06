GIRLS BASKETBALL: East rolls past Sheridan, remains unbeaten Feb 6, 2022 27 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Bradie Schlabs Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save CHEYENNE — Bradie Schlabs scored 16 points for Cheyenne East in a 69-39 win over visiting Sheridan on Saturday.“We got back to playing Lady T-Bird defense,” East coach Eric Weslting said. “Proud of the way the kids responded today.”Boden Liljedahl added 11 points and Jordan Jones and Maddie Kaufman both netted 10 points for the top-ranked T-Birds, who improved to 17-0.EAST 69, SHERIDAN 39Sheridan………….. 6 11 8 14 — 39Cheyenne East….. 14 23 21 11 — 69Sheridan: Mitzel 2, Bilyeu 9, Burgess 6, Larsen 7, Spielman 9, A. Ligocki 4, Gardner 2.Cheyenne East: Jo. Jones 10, M. Kaufman 10, B. Schlabs 16, Jardine 6, H. Kaufman 0, Oswald 0, DeLong 2, author 0, Cassat 6, Fonseca 6, Liljedahl 11, Goff 2, Walsh 3.Kelly Walsh 57Chey. Central 40CHEYENNE – Junior guard Madisyn Baillie scored 14 points, but it wasn’t enough for the Cheyenne Central girls during a 57-40 loss to visiting Kelly Walsh on Saturday.“Kelly Walsh was really physical and shot the ball very well. That equaled them being able to do what they wanted to against us,” Central coach Glen Kirkbride said.KELLY WALSH 57, CENTRAL 40Kelly Walsh…… 17 17 9 14 – 57Cheyenne Central…… 11 12 10 7 – 40Kelly Walsh: Alberts 7, Carruth 14, Chafee 4, Alvar 4, Eskew 12, Browning 5, Nicholls 2, Farley 8, Clemens 1.Cheyenne Central: D. Mirich 3, Baillie 14, Gerig 2, M. Kirkbride 2, Cowley 3, Clements 0, Kam. Tempel 2, Wade 2, Kar. Tempel 0, Kelly 8, Allen 4.Douglas 76Burns 35CHEYENNE – Freshman Lauren Olsen scored 44 points to help No. 2-ranked Douglas to a 76-35 victory over visiting Burns on Saturday afternoon.The Bearcats also got 12 points from junior Brooke Wright.Burns was led by seniors DJ Kaur and Kylie Gallegos, who scored 12 and 11 points, respectively.DOUGLAS 76, BURNS 35Burns…… 5 15 7 8 – 35Douglas…… 22 26 20 6 – 76Burns: J. Griess 0, Smith 3, Love 0, Hansen 0, A. Griess 0, S. Gallegos 2, K. Gallegos 11, Mo. Mosley 0, R. Ward 7, Eklund 0, Kaur 12.Douglas: DeGarcia 2, Br. Wright 12, Ba. Wright 1, A. Olsen 7, L. Olsen 44, Baversachs 2, Meyers 4, Fertig 4. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Latest Special Section 2021 Wyoming Football Preview To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Now Cowboys land highest-rated signee on record Jack Ring dazzled in Central wrestling debut Central investigated complaints against Apodaca Jeffries’ dagger seals Border War win over CSU Cowboys close in on top spot in MW power rankings Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! News Updates - Laramie Boomerang Want to keep updated on news headlines? Sign up today! News Updates - Rawlins Times Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! News Updates - Wyoming Business Report Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists