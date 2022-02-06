Bradie Schlabs

CHEYENNE — Bradie Schlabs scored 16 points for Cheyenne East in a 69-39 win over visiting Sheridan on Saturday.

“We got back to playing Lady T-Bird defense,” East coach Eric Weslting said. “Proud of the way the kids responded today.”

Boden Liljedahl added 11 points and Jordan Jones and Maddie Kaufman both netted 10 points for the top-ranked T-Birds, who improved to 17-0.

EAST 69, SHERIDAN 39

Sheridan………….. 6 11 8 14 — 39

Cheyenne East….. 14 23 21 11 — 69

Sheridan: Mitzel 2, Bilyeu 9, Burgess 6, Larsen 7, Spielman 9, A. Ligocki 4, Gardner 2.

Cheyenne East: Jo. Jones 10, M. Kaufman 10, B. Schlabs 16, Jardine 6, H. Kaufman 0, Oswald 0, DeLong 2, author 0, Cassat 6, Fonseca 6, Liljedahl 11, Goff 2, Walsh 3.

Kelly Walsh 57
Chey. Central 40

CHEYENNE – Junior guard Madisyn Baillie scored 14 points, but it wasn’t enough for the Cheyenne Central girls during a 57-40 loss to visiting Kelly Walsh on Saturday.

“Kelly Walsh was really physical and shot the ball very well. That equaled them being able to do what they wanted to against us,” Central coach Glen Kirkbride said.

KELLY WALSH 57, CENTRAL 40

Kelly Walsh…… 17 17 9 14 – 57

Cheyenne Central…… 11 12 10 7 – 40

Kelly Walsh: Alberts 7, Carruth 14, Chafee 4, Alvar 4, Eskew 12, Browning 5, Nicholls 2, Farley 8, Clemens 1.

Cheyenne Central: D. Mirich 3, Baillie 14, Gerig 2, M. Kirkbride 2, Cowley 3, Clements 0, Kam. Tempel 2, Wade 2, Kar. Tempel 0, Kelly 8, Allen 4.

Douglas 76
Burns 35

CHEYENNE – Freshman Lauren Olsen scored 44 points to help No. 2-ranked Douglas to a 76-35 victory over visiting Burns on Saturday afternoon.

The Bearcats also got 12 points from junior Brooke Wright.

Burns was led by seniors DJ Kaur and Kylie Gallegos, who scored 12 and 11 points, respectively.

DOUGLAS 76, BURNS 35

Burns…… 5 15 7 8 – 35

Douglas…… 22 26 20 6 – 76

Burns: J. Griess 0, Smith 3, Love 0, Hansen 0, A. Griess 0, S. Gallegos 2, K. Gallegos 11, Mo. Mosley 0, R. Ward 7, Eklund 0, Kaur 12.

Douglas: DeGarcia 2, Br. Wright 12, Ba. Wright 1, A. Olsen 7, L. Olsen 44, Baversachs 2, Meyers 4, Fertig 4.

