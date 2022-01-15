CHEYENNE – Boden Liljedahl scored 15 points as Cheyenne East picked up a 60-20 road win over Riverton on Friday evening.
“Our kids coming off the bus and being ready to play impressed me,” East coach Eric Westling said. “And they were just playing within themselves and being great teammates.”
Jordan Jones added 14 points and five rebounds and Bradie Schlabs scored nine for the top-ranked T-Birds (11-0), who host Scottsbluff, Nebraska, at 3:30 p.m. today.
EAST 60, RIVERTON 20
Cheyenne East…….. 26 17 13 4 – 60
Riverton……………… 3 5 3 9 – 20
Cheyenne East: Jo. Jones 14, H. Kaufman 0, M. Kaufman 5, B. Schlabs 9, Oswald 0, Jardine 2, DeLong 2, Mauthe 0, Cassat 0, Fonseca 7, Liljedahl 15, Goff 2, Walsh 4.
Riverton: Jackson 5, Fossey 1, Engstrom 4, Anderson 4, Martinez 2, Olheiser 2.
Southeast 45
Pine Bluffs 29
CHEYENNE – Southeast took an early lead and built on it to defeat Pine Bluffs 45-29 on Friday.
Jessica Hoffman led the Hornets with eight points. Sydney Anderson and Brenna Herring both scored 11 for Southeast.
Pine Bluffs (4-6) travels to Holyoke, Colorado, for a 3:30 p.m. tipoff today.
SOUTHEAST 45, PINE BLUFFS 29
Southeast……....... 18 8 9 10 – 45
Pine Bluffs….......… 12 6 7 4 – 29
Southeast: Ekwall 8, Booth 5, Desmond 2, Hainer 8, Anderson 11, Herring 11.
Pine Bluffs: Gray 4, Graves 0, DePaulitte 0, J. Shelit 3, Reifschneider 3, Loyd 6, Bymer 3, Hoffman 8, Wallowing Bull 2.
Douglas 76
Burns 44
CHEYENNE – Freshman Lauren Olsen scored a game-high 38 points to help the No. 1-ranked Douglas girls to a 76-44 victory over Burns on Friday.
“They’re really, really good and we have to be better defensively and do a better job of rebounding,” Lady Broncs coach Barry Ward said. “We gave up something like 18 offensive rebounds, and you can’t do that. You can’t give any team that many extra opportunities.”
Senior Allison Olsen added 17 points for the Bearcats.
Burns senior guard Rylee Jo Ward scored 25.
DOUGLAS 76, BURNS 44
Douglas…… 28 15 13 20 – 76
Burns...... 12 9 10 13 – 44
Douglas: DeGracia 6, B. Wright 3, Collins 6, A. Olsen 17, L. Olsen 38, J. Meyer 2, Fertig 4.
Burns: Smith 2, Love 3, Hansen 1, A. Griess 0, S. Gallegos 3, K. Gallegos 4, Mo. Mosely 0, R. Ward 25, A. Eklund 0, D. Kaur 6.
Scottsbluff 67
Cheyenne Central 42
CHEYENNE – Three players scored in double figures to help Scottsbluff, Nebraska, to a 67-42 victory over visiting Cheyenne Central on Friday.
“They shot the ball really well, especially in the second half,” Central coach Glen Kirkbride said. “We got within 2 in the second quarter and they went on a little run after halftime and hit five 3s and we couldn’t climb back in it.”
Junior Madisyn Baillie paced the Lady Indians with 15 points.
SCOTTSBLUFF 67, CENTRAL 42
Cheyenne Central…… 8 14 8 12 – 42
Scottsbluff…… 15 14 21 17 – 67
Cheyenne Central: D. Mirich 3, Baillie 15, Gerig 6, M. Kirkbride 2, Gillam 3, Cowley 4, Clements 0, Kam. Tempel 7, Allen 2.
Scottsbluff: Avila 7, Helmeman 2, Horne 14, Spady 6, Kelley 14, Burda 12, Laucomer 12.