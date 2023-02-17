CHEYENNE – Senior forward Elysiana Fonseca scored 19 points and pulled down 12 rebounds to help No. 2-ranked Cheyenne East to a 43-34 victory at fifth-ranked Laramie on Thursday night.
The Thunderbirds (17-2 overall, 5-0 Class 4A Southeast Quadrant) outscored Laramie 19-9 during the first quarter.
“We tried to establish ourselves in the post, but it led to use getting stagnant in other places,” East coach Eric Westling said.
Junior guard Bradie Schlabs added 13 points.
Addison Forry scored a game-high 22 points for Laramie (15-5, 2-2).
EAST 43, LARAMIE 34
Cheyenne East…… 19 9 8 7 – 43
Laramie…… 9 10 12 3 – 34
Cheyenne East: DeLong 5, Booth 0, B. Schlabs 13, Haws 0, Cassat 0, E. Fonseca 19, Liljedahl 2, Brown 2, Hall 2.
Laramie: Milam 3, Martinez 3, Dorrell 2, Yates 3, Moore 1, Forry 22.
