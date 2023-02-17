East logo blue.jpg

CHEYENNE – Senior forward Elysiana Fonseca scored 19 points and pulled down 12 rebounds to help No. 2-ranked Cheyenne East to a 43-34 victory at fifth-ranked Laramie on Thursday night.

The Thunderbirds (17-2 overall, 5-0 Class 4A Southeast Quadrant) outscored Laramie 19-9 during the first quarter.


Tags

comments powered by Disqus