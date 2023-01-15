GIRLS BASKETBALL: Pine Bluffs down Holyoke Jan 15, 2023 Jan 15, 2023 Updated 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Kelsie Bymer Jeremiah Johnke/WyoSports Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save CHEYENNE – Kelsue Bymer scored 11 points to help Pine Bluffs to a 41-18 win over visiting Holyoke, Colorado, on Saturday.Sophomore Jessica Hoffman added eight points.PINE BLUFFS 41, HOLYOKE 18Holyoke…… 2 4 6 6 – 18Pine Bluffs…… 12 6 13 10 – 41Holyoke: Talavera 3, Lindholm 2, Colglazier 5, Struckmeyer 2, Kinnie 6.Pine Bluffs: Graves 6, Gray 2, Thurin 4, H. Lerick 2, Ka. Bymer 0, Ke. Bymer 11, Hoffman 8, Popham 0, A. Sweeter 4, WallowingBull 4. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Scottsbluff Cheyenne East Streak Sport Boden Liljedahl Game Thunderbirds Shooting Kelsea Bymer Jessica Hoffman Kelsue Bymer Holyoke H. Lerick Cheyenne Bluff Colorado Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Latest Special Section 2022 UW Basketball Preview To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Now Will Graham Ike play basketball this season? East's Boden Liljedahl finds her footing on both ends Cowboy Tough: Jackson Marcotte's career ends, but his legacy lives on East ties state record with win over Douglas East struggles to shoot in loss to Douglas Tweets from https://twitter.com/WyoSports/lists/wyosports