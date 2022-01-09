GIRLS BASKETBALL: Walsh notches double-double, East beats Green River Jan 9, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Kiera Walsh Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save CHEYENNE — Senior Kiera Walsh scored 15 points and grabbed 12 rebounds as the top-ranked Cheyenne East girls defeated Green River 64-38 on Saturday.“Green River did a great job of taking away our shooters so our bigs stepped up for us today and did a great job,” East coach Eric Westling said.Senior forward Darcy Jardine added 20 points and senior Jordan Jones finished with 16. East improved to 10-0.EAST 64, GREEN RIVER 38Green River…………12 9 10 7 — 38Cheyenne East……..13 11 17 23 — 64Green River: Macy 10, Cudney 2, Stanton 5, Counts 14, Wilson 7.Cheyenne East: Jones 16, H. Kaufman 0, M. Kaufman 4, Schlabs 6, Oswald 0, Jardine 20, DeLong 0, Cassat 0, Liljedahl 3, Goff 0, Walsh 15, Mauthie 0. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Latest Special Section 2021 Wyoming Football Preview To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Now Forwoods honored as region’s top rec soccer coaches Cowboys’ top transfer portal needs Positive takeaways as UW football enters off-season MW meets multiple times to discuss COVID developments Analytics expert Ken Pomeroy got his start at UW Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! News Updates - Laramie Boomerang Want to keep updated on news headlines? Sign up today! News Updates - Rawlins Times Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! News Updates - Wyoming Business Report Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists