Kiera Walsh

Kiera Walsh

CHEYENNE — Senior Kiera Walsh scored 15 points and grabbed 12 rebounds as the top-ranked Cheyenne East girls defeated Green River 64-38 on Saturday.

“Green River did a great job of taking away our shooters so our bigs stepped up for us today and did a great job,” East coach Eric Westling said.

Senior forward Darcy Jardine added 20 points and senior Jordan Jones finished with 16. East improved to 10-0.

EAST 64, GREEN RIVER 38

Green River…………12 9 10 7 — 38

Cheyenne East……..13 11 17 23 — 64

Green River: Macy 10, Cudney 2, Stanton 5, Counts 14, Wilson 7.

Cheyenne East: Jones 16, H. Kaufman 0, M. Kaufman 4, Schlabs 6, Oswald 0, Jardine 20, DeLong 0, Cassat 0, Liljedahl 3, Goff 0, Walsh 15, Mauthie 0.

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus