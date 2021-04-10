CHEYENNE – Payge Riedesel’s 97th minute goal was the difference in Campbell County’s 1-0 overtime victory Friday night at Cheyenne East.
“We dominated possession and run of play, but just couldn’t buy a goal,” East coach Rebecca Valdez said.
The Lady Thunderbirds outshot Campbell County 15-13. They also had a 10-8 edge in shots on goal.
East hosts Sheridan at noon today at Okie Blanchard Stadium.
CAMPBELL Co. 1, EAST 0, OT
Halftime: 0-0. Regulation: 0-0.
Goal: CC, Riedesel, 97.
Shots: CC 13, CE 15. Shots on goal: CC 8, CE 10. Saves: CC 10 (Castellanos); CE 7 (Kershaw).
Corner kicks: CC 1, CE 2. Offsides: Unavailable. Fouls: CC 10, CE 8.
Thunder Basin 13
Cheyenne South 0
CHEYENNE - The Cheyenne South girls fell to Thunder Basin 13-0 on Friday.
Goalkeeper Kaylea Warnick had 18 saves for the Bison. This was the only information provided to WyoSports.