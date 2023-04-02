CHEYENNE – Cheyenne East’s girls soccer team suffered a 1-0 loss to Campbell County on Saturday.
The lone goal of the game came in the 59th minute from Campbell County’s Aubry DeWine. East’s Aryana Booth made seven saves on eight shots on goal.
CAMPBELL CO. 1, EAST 0
Halftime: tied 0-0
Goal: Campbell Co., DeWine (unassisted), 59.
Shots: East 17, Campbell Co. 12. Shots on goal: East 8, Campbell Co. 5. Saves: Campbell Co. 8 (Castellanos), East 7 (Booth). Corners: East 3, Campbell Co. 2. Offsides: East 4, Campbell Co. 4. Fouls: Campbell Co. 8, East 4. Yellow Cards: East 1 (coach), Campbell Co. 1 (Bouzis).
CHEYENNE – Cheyenne South suffered a 9-1 defeat against Thunder Basin on Saturday.
South’s lone goal was scored by Emma Cortez.
