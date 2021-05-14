CHEYENNE – Jordan Griess scored the eventual game-winning goal in the 39th minute to help the Cheyenne East girls to a 2-1 victory over Laramie at the Class 4A East Regional on Thursday in Gillette.
The win punches the Lady Thunderbirds' ticket to next week's 4A state tournament.
"We made some adjustments after the last time we played Laramie," East coach Rebecca Valdez said. "They like to play a long ball through, so we changed our defensive formation and the kids executed the game plan fantastically."
Tayler Miller got the T-Birds on the scoreboard in the 24th minute off an assist from Faith Burdett.
East takes on Thunder Basin in the regional semifinals at 10 a.m. today.
EAST 2, LARAMIE 1
Halftime: 2-0.
Goals: East, Miller (Burdett), 24. East, J. Griess (unassisted), 39. Laramie, Lucero (unassisted), 66.
Shots: East 8, Laramie 13. Shots on goal: East 7, Laramie 9. Saves: East 8 (Kershaw); Laramie 5 (Bershinsky).
Corner kicks: East 5, Laramie 6. Offsides: East 0, Laramie 0. Fouls: East 5, Laramie 3.