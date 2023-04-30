CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne East girls overcame an early deficit to pick up a 3-2 overtime victory Saturday afternoon at Sheridan.
The Lady Broncs took a 1-0 lead in the 12th minute before Esabella Moreno knotted the score off an assist from Sage White in the 28th.
Avery Brinkman gave the Lady Thunderbirds a short-lived 2-1 lead when she scored an unassisted goal in the 85th. Kayleigh Thomas pushed the match into overtime with a 90th minute goal.
Brooklyn Paskett lifted East to the win with an assist from Melanie Moreno in the 95th.
Saturday’s match was the T-Birds’ second overtime contest in as many days. They lost to Campbell County on Friday night.
“It was all heart. The kids played well and played gritty,” East coach Rebecca Valdez said. “We told them there was only so much they could do, and that it was going to come down to heart and who wanted it more.
“I couldn’t be more proud of them. This was a good win for us.”
EAST 3, SHERIDAN 2, OT
Halftime: 1-1. Regulation: 1-1. OT1: 2-2.
Goals: Sheridan, Bilyeu (unassisted), 12. East, E. Moreno (S. White), 28. East, Brinkman (unassisted), 85. Sheridan, Thomas (Bilyeu), 90. East, Paskett (M. Moreno), 95.
Shots: East 14, Sheridan 11. Shots on goal: East 9, Sheridan 9. Saves: East 7 (Booth); Sheridan 6 (Lamb).
Corner kicks: East 1, Sheridan 5. Offsides: East 0, Sheridan 3. Fouls: East 14, Sheridan 7. Yellow cards: East 1 (Pierson, 73).