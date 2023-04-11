Jordan Griess

Jordan Griess

 Jeremiah Johnke/WyoSports

CHEYENNE – Jordan Griess scored a pair of goals to help the Cheyenne East girls to a 2-1 overtime victory over Laramie on Monday afternoon at Okie Blanchard Stadium.

Griess scored in the 75th minute off an assist from Haley Pearson to knot the score 1-1. She scored the game-winner by knifing through the defense in the 112th.


