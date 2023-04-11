Jordan Griess
CHEYENNE – Jordan Griess scored a pair of goals to help the Cheyenne East girls to a 2-1 overtime victory over Laramie on Monday afternoon at Okie Blanchard Stadium.
Griess scored in the 75th minute off an assist from Haley Pearson to knot the score 1-1. She scored the game-winner by knifing through the defense in the 112th.
“It was a pretty even game,” East coach Rebecca Valdez said. “We had some early chances and things didn’t go our way. Once we got scored on, we started taking more of our attacking chances.
“In the end, the kids just gritted it out and the upperclassmen took it on their shoulders to get a goal. We’ve been trying to get them to do that all season.”
Thunderbirds goalkeeper Aryana Booth stopped seven shots.
EAST 2, LARAMIE 1 OT
Halftime: 0-0. Regulation: 1-1.
Goals: Laramie, A. Wallhead (M. Wallhead), 55. East, J. Griess (Pearson), 75. East, J. Griess (unassisted), 112.
Shots: Laramie 11, East 12. Shots on goal: Laramie 8, East 8. Saves: Laramie 6 (Barham); East 7 (Booth).
Corner kicks: Laramie 1, East 4. Offsides: Laramie 2, East 0. Fouls: Laramie 7, East 3. Yellow cards: Laramie 1.
