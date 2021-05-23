CHEYENNE – Two second-half goals lifted the Cheyenne East girls soccer team to a fifth-place finish over Sheridan in the Class 4A state tournament Saturday at Okie Blanchard Stadium.
"This is what we've been waiting for. We played hard whistle to whistle," East coach Rebecca Valdez said. "I'm just so proud of these girls."
Junior Tayler Miller converted a penalty kick in the 48th minute, and freshman Jordan Griess scored in the 59th for the Lady Thunderbirds.
East held Sheridan to zero shots and zero shots on goal.
EAST 2, SHERIDAN 0
Halftime: 0-0
Goals: East, Miller (penalty kick), 48. East, Griess (Alvarado), 59.
Shots: SH 0, CE 20. Shots on goal: SH 0, CE 10. Saves: SH 8 (Gardner), CE 0 (Kershaw).
Corner kicks: SH 1, CE 3. Offsides: SH 1, CE 2. Fouls: SH 8, CE 6.