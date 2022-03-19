CHEYENNE – Abigail Miller scored in the 60th minute to lift the Kelly Walsh girls to a 1-0 win over visiting Cheyenne East on Friday in Casper.

“I was happy with the girls. We had a lot of good ideas,” East coach Rebecca Valdez said. “We hit post and had a goal called back for offsides. We had our chances and were happy with that.

“It’s early in the season and we had our little mistakes exposed.”

The Lady Thunderbirds (0-1) host Natrona County (1-0) at 1 p.m. today at Okie Blanchard Stadium.

KELLY WALSH 1, EAST 0

Halftime: 0-0.

Goal: KW, Miller (unavailable), 60.

Shots: East 5, KW 11. Shots on goal: East 3, KW 6. Saves: East 5 (Kershaw 4, Booth 1); KW 3 (Hamms).

Corner kicks: East 4, KW 1. Offsides: East 3, KW 0. Fouls: East 3, KW 5.

