CHEYENNE – Tayler Miller scored a pair of goals to help a short-handed Cheyenne East girls soccer team pick up a 2-0 win Friday at Campbell County.
The Lady Thunderbirds (3-6 overall, 3-6 Class 4A East Conference) were missing several players due to injuries and illness.
“We had to play kids in positions they might not have been ready for,” East coach Rebecca Valdez said. “We had some kids really step up. I’m proud of our effort. This was a real team win.”
Miller’s first marker came in the 46th minute off an assist from freshman Haley Pierson. Miller added an insurance goal in the 75th with help from freshman Aryana Booth.
The T-Birds play at Sheridan at noon today.
EAST 2, CAMPBELL CO. 0
Halftime: 0-0.
Goals: East, Miller (Pierson), 46. East, Miller (Booth), 75.
Shots: East 20, Campbell County 8. Shots on goal: East 13, Campbell County 7. Saves: East 7 (Kershaw); Campbell County (O. Castellanos 11).
Corner kicks: East 4, Campbell County 4. Offsides: East 0, Campbell County 2. Fouls: East 5, Campbell County 3.