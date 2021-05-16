CHEYENNE – Senior Aria Heyneman scored an unassisted goal in the 20th minute to help Sheridan to a 1-0 victory over Cheyenne East in the third-place match at the Class 4A East Regional on Saturday in Gillette.
“We played well at times, but we were up and down,” East coach Rebecca Valdez said. “We had four good opportunities to score but couldn’t put them away. I thought Sheridan got two good opportunities to score, and they buried one.
“We’re kind of an up-and-down team right now, we just need to be more consistent.”
East opens the Class 4A state tournament against Rock Springs at 11 a.m. at Riske Field in Cheyenne.
SHERIDAN 1, EAST 0
Halftime: 1-0.
Goal: Sheridan, Heyneman (unassisted), 20.
Shots: East 13, Sheridan 11. Shots on goal: East 7, Sheridan 8. Saves: East 7 (Kershaw); Sheridan 7 (Gardner).
Corner kicks: East 3, Sheridan 3. Offsides: East 1, Sheridan 1. Fouls: East 11, Sheridan 12.