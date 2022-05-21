CHEYENNE – Junior Olivia Ballew scored on a breakaway in the 61st minute to help Sheridan to a 1-0 victory over Cheyenne East in the Class 4A girls fifth-place match Saturday morning.

The Lady Broncs put six of their 10 shots on goal, while East got six shots overall and four on frame.

“We had quality shots, but we just couldn’t put one away,” East coach Rebecca Valdez said. “We had a header in the last couple minutes by (sophomore) Jordan Griess that looked like it might go.

“I thought this was going to be a game where the team that converted its chance would win. Sheridan converted and we didn’t.”

Senior goalkeeper Kiara Kershaw stopped five shots for the Lady Thunderbirds (9-10-1 overall).

SHERIDAN 1, EAST 0

Halftime: 0-0.

Goal: Sheridan, Ballew (unassisted), 61.

Shots: Sheridan 10, East 6. Shots on goal: Sheridan 6, East 4. Saves: Sheridan 4 (Gardner); East 5 (Kershaw).

Corner kicks: Sheridan 3, East 2. Offsides: Sheridan 1, East 2. Fouls: Sheridan 6, East 3.

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus