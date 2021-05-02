CHEYENNE – Senior midfielder Kayleigh Thomas scored a pair of goals to help Sheridan to a 2-1 overtime victory against visiting Cheyenne East on Saturday afternoon.
Thomas netted her first goal in the 69th minute. East knotted the score 1-1 in the 80th when senior defender Ruby Jacobsen connected with junior defender Kiera Walsh for a goal.
Thomas added her second goal in the 82nd.
“The kids played well, and we had a lot of opportunities on frame,” East coach Rebecca Valdez said. “We just couldn’t bury the ones we needed to
“The kids showed a lot of grit and heart. We asked them to leave everything on the field, and they did. It’s bittersweet to fight your butts off and not get a win.”
SHERIDAN 2, EAST 1, OT
Halftime: 0-0.
Goals: Sheridan, Thomas (unavailable), 69. East, Walsh (R. Jacobsen), 80. Sheridan, Thomas (unavailable), 82.
Shots: East 10, Sheridan 6. Shots on goal: East 8, Sheridan 4. Saves: East 2 (Kershaw); Sheridan 7 (Gardner).
Corner kicks: East 7, Sheridan 2. Offsides: East 2, Sheridan 1. Fouls: East 4, Sheridan 4. Yellow cards: Sheridan 1 (Heyneman, 47.).