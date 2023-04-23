Maddison Morales
Cheyenne South sophomore Maddison Morales (11) clears the ball during a soccer game at Okie Blanchard Stadium in Cheyenne on Saturday, April 22, 2023.

 Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle

CHEYENNE – Attie Westbrook’s 57th minute penalty kick lifted No. 1-ranked Thunder Basin to a 1-0 victory over Cheyenne East on Saturday afternoon at Okie Blanchard Stadium.

The Bolts outshot East 11-3 overall, including a 9-3 edge in shots on goal.


