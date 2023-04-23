CHEYENNE – Attie Westbrook’s 57th minute penalty kick lifted No. 1-ranked Thunder Basin to a 1-0 victory over Cheyenne East on Saturday afternoon at Okie Blanchard Stadium.
The Bolts outshot East 11-3 overall, including a 9-3 edge in shots on goal.
The Thunderbirds’ best scoring chance came in the 50th minute when junior Jordan Griess beat Thunder Basin’s defense pulling goalkeeper Morgan Shirley off her line to the top of the penalty area. Griess sent a shot to the left that went wide of the goal.
Avery Brinkman caught up to the shot before it crossed the end line and fired a shot of her own, but Bolts defender Sam Bonar stepped in front of the ball and kept it out of the net to keep the score 0-0.
“The girls played really well, and I’m proud of their effort,” East coach Rebecca Valdez said. “In games like this, you only get so many shots, and we didn’t take enough of them. We were looking for the perfect shot instead of just taking a shot and putting their keeper under pressure.”
T-Birds goalkeeper Aryana Booth posted eight saves, all in the first half.
THUNDER BASIN 1, EAST 0
Halftime: 0-0.
Goals: TB, Westbrook (penalty kick), 57.
Shots: TB 11, CE 3. Shots on goal: TB 9, CE 3. Saves: TB 3 (Shirley 2, Team 1); CE 8 (Booth).
Corner kicks: TB 5, CE 2. Offsides: TB 0, CE 1. Fouls: TB 6, CE 9. Yellow cards: TB 1 (Bonar); CE (Walsh, 35. Pierson, 57. Bench, 58).
CHEYENNE – Cheyenne South’s defense forced Sheridan to shoot from outside Saturday morning at Okie Blanchard Stadium.
The Lady Broncs made the most of those chances during a 6-0 victory.
Bison coach Brandon McHenry said his team didn’t play with its customary intensity.
“From the very beginning, Sheridan controlled the whole game and made us react to what they did,” he said. “I think we had tired legs from (Friday) night, and it showed.”
South rallied from two goals down to tie Campbell County 2-2 on Friday night.
On Saturday, Sheridan outshot South 20-5, including a 16-3 lead in shots on goal. Bison goalkeeper Gabby Cortez stopped 10 shots.
SHERIDAN 6, SOUTH 0
Halftime: 2-0.
Goals: Sheridan, Prior (unassisted), 16. Sheridan, Thomas (unassisted), 34. Sheridan, Ballew (unassisted), 47. Sheridan, Bilyeu (unassisted), 58. Sheridan, Zebroski (Warnke), 74. Sheridan, Warnke (unassisted), 75.
Shots: Sheridan 20, South 5. Shots on goal: Sheridan 16, South 3. Saves: Sheridan 3 (Lamb); South 10 (G. Cortez).
Corner kicks: Sheridan 7, South 1. Offsides: Sheridan 1, South 0. Fouls: Sheridan 5, South 3. Yellow cards: Sheridan 1 (McMullen, 75).
