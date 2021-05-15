CHEYENNE – No. 1-ranked Thunder Basin scored two goals in the first half of a 3-1 victory over Cheyenne East in the semifinals of the Class 4A East Regional on Friday in Gillette.
Cena Carlson got the scoring started with an assist from Brady Deimling in the 26th minute. Sam Bonar added a goal off a free kick in the 38th. Kylie Hayes added an unassisted goal off an East turnover in the 63rd.
“They’re a well-coached team and you could see they didn’t play a game (Thursday) and we had,” East coach Rebecca Valdez said. “We played OK, but we looked a little tired and Thunder Basin is a fantastic team.”
Junior Maddison Escajeda netted an unassisted goal in the 78th minute for the Lady Thunderbirds.
East plays Sheridan at 10 a.m. today for the East Conference’s No. 3 seed to the 4A state tournament.
THUNDER BASIN 3, EAST 1
Halftime: 2-0.
Goals: TB, Carlson (Deimling), 26. TB, Bonar (free kick), 38. TB, Hayes (unassisted), 63. CE, Escajeda (unassisted), 78.
Shots: CE 4, TB 14. Shots on goal: CE 2, TB 12. Saves: CE 9 (Kershaw 8, Booth 1); TB 1 (K. Michael 0, Shirley 1).
Corner kicks: CE 0, TB 2. Offsides: CE 0, TB 2. Fouls: CE 5, TB 6.