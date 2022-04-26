GIRLS SOCCER: Thunder Basin tops East Apr 26, 2022 4 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save CHEYENNE – Junior Kylie Hayes scored two goals and assisted on another to help Thunder Basin to a 5-0 victory over visiting Cheyenne East on Monday.Sophomore Cena Carlson scored a pair of goals, while junior Rachel Cole added on goal and an assist.The Bolts put 27 of their 20 shots on goal, while East got just three shots (two on goal). Thunder Basin scored four goals in the second half.THUNDER BASIN 5, EAST 0Halftime: 1-0.Goals: TB, Hayes (Colo), 1. TB, Carlson (Hayes), 43. TB, Cole (Westbrook), 45. TB, Hayes (Cole), 48. TB, Carlson (Michael).Shots: CE 3, TB 27. Shots on goal: CE 2, TB 20. Saves: CE 15 (Kershaw); TB 2 (Michael; Shirley).Corner kicks: CE 1, TB 5. Offsides: CE 0, TB 2. Fouls: CE 4, TB 4. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Latest Special Section 2021 Wyoming Football Preview To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Now Lucas has found hitting stroke, rekindled passion for softball Wyoming LB Gibbs excited to fill big shoes Storm's Cinderella runs earn them national tourney invites PREP SOFTBALL: Central sweeps twinbill over Laramie Redshirt freshmen James, Omotosho impress in first scrimmage of spring Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. 2022 Wyoming Legislature Updates Sign up to receive daily headlines on the 2022 Wyoming Legislature session. News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! News Updates - Laramie Boomerang Want to keep updated on news headlines? Sign up today! News Updates - Rawlins Times Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! News Updates - Wyoming Business Report Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists