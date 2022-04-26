East logo white.jpg

CHEYENNE – Junior Kylie Hayes scored two goals and assisted on another to help Thunder Basin to a 5-0 victory over visiting Cheyenne East on Monday.

Sophomore Cena Carlson scored a pair of goals, while junior Rachel Cole added on goal and an assist.

The Bolts put 27 of their 20 shots on goal, while East got just three shots (two on goal). Thunder Basin scored four goals in the second half.

THUNDER BASIN 5, EAST 0

Halftime: 1-0.

Goals: TB, Hayes (Colo), 1. TB, Carlson (Hayes), 43. TB, Cole (Westbrook), 45. TB, Hayes (Cole), 48. TB, Carlson (Michael).

Shots: CE 3, TB 27. Shots on goal: CE 2, TB 20. Saves: CE 15 (Kershaw); TB 2 (Michael; Shirley).

Corner kicks: CE 1, TB 5. Offsides: CE 0, TB 2. Fouls: CE 4, TB 4.

