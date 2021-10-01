GIRLS SWIMMING: East falls to Douglas Oct 1, 2021 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Sydni Sawyer Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save CHEYENNE — Cheyenne East sophomore Sydni Sawyer won the 100-meter breaststroke with a time of 1:26:08 during East’s road dual against Douglas on Thursday.Sawyer also placed second in the 50 freestyle (30.65). East’s Shannon Bailey timed in first in the 100-free clocking in at 1:12.31 and took second in the 200-meter individual medley (2:54.27).Alexandra Smock finished second in the 200 free (2:44.72) and Aniston Bolinger was second in the 100 butterfly (1:37.72). Makenna Tucker was second in the 100 free (1:20.88).Douglas won the dual 94-78. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Latest Special Section 2021 Wyoming Football Preview To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Now UW avoids upset at UConn with late two-point stop Pokes in the Pros: Logan Wilson snares 2 INTs in Bengals win Cowboys enter bye week after another close call Plainsmen come up short against Trojans NDSCS quarterback Graedyn Buell honored by NJCAA Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! News Updates - Laramie Boomerang Want to keep updated on news headlines? Sign up today! News Updates - Rawlins Times Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! News Updates - Wyoming Business Report Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists