CHEYENNE — Cheyenne East sophomore Sydni Sawyer won the 100-meter breaststroke with a time of 1:26:08 during East’s road dual against Douglas on Thursday.

Sawyer also placed second in the 50 freestyle (30.65). East’s Shannon Bailey timed in first in the 100-free clocking in at 1:12.31 and took second in the 200-meter individual medley (2:54.27).

Alexandra Smock finished second in the 200 free (2:44.72) and Aniston Bolinger was second in the 100 butterfly (1:37.72). Makenna Tucker was second in the 100 free (1:20.88).

Douglas won the dual 94-78.

