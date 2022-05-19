CHEYENNE – When Cheyenne East girls soccer coach Rebecca Valdez had her team adopt a more defensive posture against Thunder Basin, it was both a testament to the Bolts’ offensive prowess and her faith in East’s goalkeeper.
Thunder Basin had scored 62 goals going into that Class 4A East Conference semifinal matchup. Not only that, the Bolts had a fierce wind at their backs during the second half.
“If we had been able to keep (Thunder Basin) off the scoreboard through regulation and overtime, I feel really good about our chances in a shootout because of Kiara (Kershaw),” Valdez said.
Valdez was banking on the senior goalkeeper turning away at least one more penalty kick than Thunder Basin’s Kendra Michael. Cena Carlson netted a pair of goals in the second half to lift the Bolts to a 2-0 victory. However, Kershaw recorded 14 saves in that contest.
Playing for a shootout is a lot of pressure to put on a player, but Kershaw relishes it.
“I’m glad that my teammates and my coaches have that much confidence in me,” Kershaw said. “It feels amazing to know my team truly appreciates me and feels like I can do a good job. It motivates me to work even harder.”
East (8-8-1 overall) opens the Class 4A state tournament against No. 3-ranked Natrona County (12-3-2) at 9 a.m. today at Riske Field in Cheyenne. The Lady Thunderbirds have won six of their past seven matches.
Kershaw has started for East since her freshman campaign. The T-Birds went 12-6, including a 1-2 mark at state that spring. Kershaw was an all-conference honoree that season, but says it was the year she truly felt pressure to perform.
“There were a lot of eyes on me because I was a young player,” Kershaw said. “I wanted to prove to the older girls and everyone else that I belonged there and I had their backs. That season really shaped me for the rest of my career.
“I think we’ve all gotten better since that season. Getting third at regionals this year shows how much we’ve grown in the past four years.”
East has embraced the idea of staying positive – or in the green, as they call it – as a team. Kershaw is great about keeping her teammates out of the “red.”
“She is great about leading, talking to defenses and keeping everyone positive,” Valdez said. “We talk about staying in the green by celebrating small and big victories on the field, and she’s really good at that. Even something as small as a good pass or a header, and she’s pumping her teammates up.”
Kershaw doesn’t just instill confidence in her teammates through her words.
“She’s really strong back there, and gives us the confidence to play aggressively and try to win balls,” senior midfielder Tayler Miller said. “I’m really glad I get to play with her behind me. She’s really vocal, and isn’t afraid to come out and get the ball.
“She doesn’t hesitate to put her body on the line for her teammates. She is so fearless, and I truly appreciate that about her.”
That fearlessness was on display in the second half of Saturday’s East Conference third-place match. Laramie junior Destiny Gabbidon got behind East’s defense, forcing Kershaw to charge well out to the top of the penalty area and challenge Gabbidon. Kershaw sprawled at the top of the 18-yard box and smothered the ball. Gabbidon did her best to hurdle Kershaw, but still made heavy contact. Kershaw secured the ball, rose to her feet and started directing her teammates to get down field and restart the attack.
“I was one of those kids who enjoyed getting dirty, and that has kind of translated to not being afraid to get on the turf and not being afraid of contact,” Kershaw said. “I played flag football for a few years in elementary school, and I played baseball against boys in my neighborhood.
“That’s helped make me confident and somewhat fearless. You have to be willing to get hit with the ball or get hit by another player when you play keeper.”
Kershaw will suit up for Laramie County Community College starting this fall. Another keeper will take the reins of East’s defense next season. In the meantime, Valdez is trying to enjoy another weekend with her veteran in net.
“She’s the only keeper in the state I’d want right now,” the coach said. “I think she’s definitely one of the best in the state.”